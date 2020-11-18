Rodgers on Heels of Mahomes, Wilson in MVP Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers, who leads the NFL in passer rating and has the Green Bay Packers in first place in the NFC, is right in the hunt to win his third MVP.

In the latest odds provided by Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Rodgers’ 3/1 odds are the third-shortest. He was a total afterthought in the preseason odds after a couple subpar seasons and the lack of additions at receiver.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won NFL MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl MVP in 2019, has vaulted to the top of the race at 7/4. Mahomes has a 115.9 passer rating and an incredible 25 touchdowns vs. one interception as the Chiefs are 8-1.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who had become an overwhelming favorite after the team’s 5-0 start, has thrown seven interceptions as the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games. Wilson leads the NFL with 28 touchdown passes to propel Seattle's 6-3 start. He’s fallen to 5/2.

Rodgers boasts a 116.4 passer rating on the strength of 26 touchdowns vs. three interceptions for the 7-2 Packers. In nine games, he has eight games with at least two touchdown passes and a 100-plus rating, marking the fourth time that a quarterback has done so in eight of his first nine games of a season in NFL history. Rodgers did it in all nine games in 2011.

“This was Wilson’s award to win mainly because his defense has been so bad. Wilson by his standards has been really bad in three of his last four games,” said Ed Salmons, SuperBook’s vice president of risk management and oddsmaking. “Mahomes now seems poised to take the award and run with it. He should have plenty of chances to continue to add to his ridiculous numbers this year, which have been pretty much ignored by the media. And he had to play two games in really bad weather [at Buffalo and at Denver in snow]. Rodgers has been very consistent and just doesn’t feel like he’s an MVP but his numbers sure add up.”

The other player in a four-man race is Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who has moved to 8/1. The Cardinals have won four of their last five games on the strength of the ultra-athletic quarterback who is on pace for 4,222 passing yards and 1,074 rushing yards while producing 27 of the team’s 32 touchdowns.

