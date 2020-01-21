PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Rodgers Out, Three Packers Added for Pro Bowl

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three members of the Green Bay Packers will participate in this week’s Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, the team announced receiver Davante Adams, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Kenny Clark had made it as alternates. Adams replaced Atlanta’s Julio Jones, Smith replaced Chicago’s Khalil Mack and Clark replaced the Rams’ Aaron Donald.

Originally, Green Bay had two Pro Bowl selections, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari pulled out due to injuries. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins replaced Rodgers and Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson replaced Bakhtiari.

For Adams, who finished with 997 receiving yards despite missing four games due to a toe injury, this will be his third consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl. He finished the season in the top five in the NFL in receptions per game (6.92, No. 4) and receiving yards per game (83.1, No. 5). Including a Packers postseason-record 160 yards against Seattle in the divisional playoffs, Adams caught 44 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns in his final five games.

Clark will play in his first Pro Bowl. He tied his career high with six sacks, of which 4.5 came during the final four games of the regular season. He finished fourth on the team with 62 tackles and third with nine tackles for losses. According to Pro Football Focus, only Donald (80) had more quarterback pressures than Clark (62) among interior defensive linemen.

Smith also was selected to his first Pro Bowl after spending his first four seasons as mostly a backup for Baltimore. Smith finished sixth in the league with 13.5 sacks, tied for first with 37 quarterback hits (official stats) and was first overall with 93 total pressures (Pro Football Focus). He led the team with 17 tackles for losses. Smith had two sacks in the playoff win against Seattle.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Here are the rosters. And here is an interesting rules change.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another Defensive Debacle Derails Rodgers’ Super Bowl Quest

In Aaron Rodgers' eight playoff losses, Green Bay has given up an average of 36.4 points.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Gutekunst Needs Another Huge Offseason

After being clobbered by a combined 50-0 in the first halves against San Francisco, the Packers need one more giant leap to challenge for the Super Bowl.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Mostert Runs Roughshod Over Packers

In just one half, Raheem Mostert was having the biggest playoff performance of all-time against the Packers.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Bulaga, Crosby, Martinez Lead Packers’ Free Agents

Here's a look at the unrestricted free agents.

Bill Huber

Packers Finish 26th in Annual Special Teams Rankings

New Orleans finished first under Darren Rizzi, one of the candidates for the job in Green Bay.

Bill Huber

49ers Rock Packers, Roll to Super Bowl

Just like when the teams met in November, the Green Bay Packers dug themselves an early hole. This time, they were run over by Raheem Mostert.

Bill Huber

Mostert Runs Circles Around Hapless Defense

“That’s the first rule of football: Stop the run. And we weren’t able to do that,” defensive back Tramon Williams said.

Bill Huber

Adams, Sherman and the Match Game

In the game inside the game, how will the San Francisco 49ers try to handle Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams?

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Rodgers Sees Super Bowl Return ‘Real Soon’

Aaron Rodgers emerged from the rubble of the Green Bay Packers’ latest NFC Championship Game debacle hurting and hopeful all at once.

Bill Huber

NFC Championship Live Updates: Packers at 49ers

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Green Bay Packers were outclassed by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif.

Bill Huber