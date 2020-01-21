Rodgers Out, Three Packers Added for Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three members of the Green Bay Packers will participate in this week’s Pro Bowl.

On Tuesday, the team announced receiver Davante Adams, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Kenny Clark had made it as alternates. Adams replaced Atlanta’s Julio Jones, Smith replaced Chicago’s Khalil Mack and Clark replaced the Rams’ Aaron Donald.

Originally, Green Bay had two Pro Bowl selections, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari pulled out due to injuries. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins replaced Rodgers and Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson replaced Bakhtiari.

For Adams, who finished with 997 receiving yards despite missing four games due to a toe injury, this will be his third consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl. He finished the season in the top five in the NFL in receptions per game (6.92, No. 4) and receiving yards per game (83.1, No. 5). Including a Packers postseason-record 160 yards against Seattle in the divisional playoffs, Adams caught 44 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns in his final five games.

Clark will play in his first Pro Bowl. He tied his career high with six sacks, of which 4.5 came during the final four games of the regular season. He finished fourth on the team with 62 tackles and third with nine tackles for losses. According to Pro Football Focus, only Donald (80) had more quarterback pressures than Clark (62) among interior defensive linemen.

Smith also was selected to his first Pro Bowl after spending his first four seasons as mostly a backup for Baltimore. Smith finished sixth in the league with 13.5 sacks, tied for first with 37 quarterback hits (official stats) and was first overall with 93 total pressures (Pro Football Focus). He led the team with 17 tackles for losses. Smith had two sacks in the playoff win against Seattle.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Here are the rosters. And here is an interesting rules change.