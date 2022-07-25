Rodgers Ranks No. 1 in Athletic’s Quarterbacks Survey

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The holes on his playoff resume might be maddening, but there’s no quarterback better than the Green Bay Packers’ four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando published his annual Quarterback Tiers on Monday. The results are based on the opinions of 50 NFL coaches and executives.

“The smirk, the shoulder shrug, the command of hurry-up tempo in 2-minute, he’s got it all,” one coach told Sando. “The head coach (Matt LaFleur) wants to run the field goal team on and Rodgers waves them off, calls another play, completes it to make the field goal try easier and burns enough time so the kickoff coverage team doesn’t have to run out there. The guy oozes Tier 1 in ways others QBs can only dream doing.”

While Rodgers has won only one Super Bowl – and that came way back in 2010 – the evaluators lauded Rodgers for his talent, intelligence and ability to elevate those around him. He won his third and fourth MVPs with only Davante Adams as a premier weapon in the passing game. In each of those seasons, he led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage. That’s been done only three other times in NFL history. He is No. 1 all-time in touchdown-to-interception ratio by such a large margin that it’s almost comical.

Rodgers enters the 2022 season without a premier receiver but the belief is he’s good enough to find ways to keep the Packers on the short list of championship contenders. After all, he’s 7-0 without Adams the past three seasons.

When Rodgers steps to the line of scrimmage, he generally has all the answers. That’s what gives veteran quarterbacks such an overwhelming advantage. Defensive coordinators might fool Rodgers a time or two but, over the course of 60 or 70 snaps, Rodgers will win the mental game.

“It’s not enough to make a good read and see a coverage rotation and throw where he needs to throw,” a defensive coach said. “He wants you to know that he got you and look at the sideline with that smirk. He is outsmarting you … always trying to catch you in a blitz and throw a little smoke out, or whatever. He’s just an extreme challenge to go against, beyond any of these other guys that have talent.”

Rodgers is one reason why Green Bay is such an overwhelming favorite at FanDuel to win the NFC North for a fourth consecutive season. Rodgers is one of the great quarterbacks in NFL history. Meanwhile, in Sando’s rankings, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins is 15th and Detroit’s Jared Goff and Chicago’s Justin Fields are well into the second half.

