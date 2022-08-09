Rodgers Remains Upbeat About Sputtering Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Practice 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers predicted the offense would get its “butts kicked most days” in training camp by a talented, veteran defense.
That’s exactly what’s happened.
Rodgers got a front-row seat to it on Tuesday. Given a rest day, he watched Jordan Love and the No. 1 offense spin its wheels for the better part of 90 minutes.
When will the Rodgers-led offense finally turn the tables?
“I don’t know if we’re going to,” Rodgers said. “I mean, they’re a talented bunch. I’d like to stalemate every day. I think that’s possible.”
Green Bay’s defense, a group without a weakness in the starting lineup, has dominated period after period after period, whether it’s a scripted period with a mix of first-, second- and third-down plays or specialized periods such as third down and red zone.
The offensive line, down premier starters David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, has been as holy as the kitchen colander used to strain spaghetti noodles. The receiver corps, sent reeling by the offseason of Davante Adams, has struggled to get players open in timely fashion. The running game has been fine at times and rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has made a series of plays. But, when it comes to stringing together successful plays, a necessity in playing winning offense, consistent success has been elusive.
After year after year after year of the offense dominating these training camp practices, the change has been jolting. Rodgers is the four-time MVP quarterback used to dismantling whatever challenges were thrown at him by former defensive coordinators Dom Capers and Mike Pettine. With overwhelming firepower, Joe Barry’s defense has made Rodgers look like just another quarterback.
For what it’s worth, Rodgers says he’s not worried and is actually encouraged despite what seems like a lack of tangible progress. Frustration has been evident on the practice field at times but this school-of-hard-knocks camp, in his mind, is just what is needed to get prepared for the regular season.
“I think it’s important,” he said. “How we deal with adversity is how we reveal the character of our football team. Especially on offense. We need to take our lumps and figure out what kind of football team we’re going to be. So, I love it. It’s great. It feels good, the defense having that confidence. There’s been some training camps [where] we’ve beat the hell out of them. And it doesn’t do great for their confidence.
“But when they’re confident and Joe is opening up the playbook and running a bunch of crazy stuff at us, it’s great. Because we’d love to see from an offensive standpoint, be as aggressive as you possibly can. And we’ll take care of our business. But you guys be aggressive and attack. And when it looks good against us, I think it’s going to look good against other people, too.”
The offseason story line was centered on the team’s transition from the All-Pro Adams. How would the offense be able to function without one of the NFL’s premier playmakers? And that’s a legit question. But the major issue all along has been the offensive line. Can the offense function well enough without two of the league’s best blockers to stay in contention until one or both return?
At this point, the Packers figure to go into the season with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson or Royce Newman at right guard and Zach Tom or Newman at right tackle. Combined, those six players have started 46 games – 16 apiece by Runyan and Newman, eight by Nijman and six by Myers.
Their success will power whatever amount of success the offense has to start the season.
“When we’re getting after it up front and running the ball — which we have on certain days — it allows us to get after them a little bit in the passing game,” Rodgers said. “But we’ve got three really talented corners, we’ve got two backers who can really fly, so it’s going to be tight windows in the passing game. Got a bunch of young guys playing.
“But I feel like if we run the ball effectively, which we have a few days where I feel like we’re really gotten after them up front, that’s good for us. But I want us to take our lumps. If we’re taking our lumps this training camp, it’s going to be probably a little easier once we get to the real thing.”
Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts
Offensive Line
Left tackle
Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Rasheed Walker
Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker
Having missed the start of camp and struggling upon his return, seventh-round pick Walker has a lot of ground to make up.
Left guard
Jon Runyan, Michal Menet
Jon Runyan, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet
Runyan has been one the standbys on a line that has a lot of questions. Van Lanen is in good position to make the roster as a backup at most spots, including here.
Center
Josh Myers, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary
Josh Myers, Jake Hanson, Michal Menet, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary
Schneider, an undrafted rookie who is out with an ankle injury, has never been the No. 2 center.
Right guard
Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore
Royce Newman/Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore
We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the open competition. In reality, Rhyan has been the second- and third-string right guard. He’s taken approximately 1.1 billion snaps in training camp.
Right tackle
Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones
Royce Newman/Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker
We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the battle. Jones, the absolutely massive undrafted free agent, has gotten some second-team looks.
Offensive Skill Positions
Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling
Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling
No explanation needed.
Running back
Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor
Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor
We’ll go with co-starters here. In a two-minute drill on Monday, for instance, Dillon was the running back.
Tight end
Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella
Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella
Tight end is a hard spot because it’s not really one position. Without Robert Tonyan, it’s not as if Davis is the No. 3 tight end. But, if you were to ask the coaches how they’d rank the group, this is probably accurate.
Receiver
Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor
Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor
Receiver
Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell
Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell
Receiver (slot)
Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman
Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman
The Packers like their receivers to line up here, there and everywhere, so it’s not quite as clear-cut as a depth chart makes it out to be. When Lazard needs a breather, for instance, it’s not as if Winfree would be the next man up. Lazard is the obvious No. 1 receiver, and Watkins, Doubs and Cobb round out the clear-cut top four.
Defensive Front Seven
Defensive line
Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers
Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers
Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford
Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford
Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton
Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton
Like at receiver, this is a cleaner picture than the reality. If, for instance, Lowry needed a breather, Heflin would not be the next man up. If you had to rank the top group in order, you’d have Clark, Lowry/Reed, Slaton and Wyatt.
Outside linebacker
Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Kingsley Enagbare, Randy Ramsey, Chauncey Manac
Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Kingsley Enagbare, Chauncey Manac
Outside linebacker
Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones
Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones
At Monday’s practice, Galeai and Garvin were the No. 2 tandem. Hamilton has taken a lot of second-team reps, as well. The fifth-round pick Enagbare has been going nowhere fast. If you had to rank the whole group based on usage, you’d go Gary, Smith, Galeai, Garvin, Hamilton, Ramsey, Jones, Enagbare, Manac.
Inside linebacker
De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks
De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks
Inside linebacker
Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn
Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn
Summers has been a key player on special teams in each of his three seasons but is buried on the depth chart at linebacker as well as special teams. Of the seven inside linebackers, he is clearly No. 6.
Secondary
Cornerback
Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas
Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento
Cornerback
Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn
Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn
Most teams play with three cornerbacks most of the time, so Douglas is a starter even if he’s not listed as one. The battle to be that fourth corner is wide open between Nixon, who held the job throughout the offseason before missing the start of camp with an injury, Jean-Charles, who moved into the No. 4 role without Nixon, and Gafford, who got a few snaps with the starters on Monday. Thomas is listed lasted on the team depth chart but has gotten plenty of second-team action.
Safety
Adrian Amos, Innis Gaines, Shawn Davis, Tariq Carpenter
Adrian Amos, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter
Safety
Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt
Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt
Throughout the offseason, Davis was the No. 3 safety. When Savage went down at Family Night, Scott moved into that role. In order, it’s Amos/Savage, Scott, Davis and Leavitt. Unless he makes a late push, Carpenter will be an interesting call when final cuts are made. He’s clearly last on the pecking order but there’s so much potential.
Special Teams
Kicker
Gabe Brkic
Gabe Brkic
Punter
Pat O’Donnell
Pat O’Donnell
Holder
Pat O’Donnell
Pat O’Donnell
Punt returner
Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Rico Gafford
Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb, Ishamel Hyman
Kickoff returner
Rico Gafford, Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs
Amari Rodgers, Rico Gafford, Romeo Doubs
Long snapper
Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel
Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel
With Mason Crosby on PUP, Brkic is batting about .500 on field goals. That’s great for baseball but bad for kicking. If Gafford has taken punt-return reps, I’ve missed them. The coaches have had Coco ahead of the incumbent Wirtel throughout training camp and were right to do so. Wirtel’s punt snaps are consistently a bit low.