Skip to main content

Rodgers Remains Upbeat About Sputtering Offense

When will the usually high-powered Packers offense turn the tables on the defense? “I don’t know if we’re going to,” Aaron Rodgers said on Tuesday at training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After Practice 1 of Green Bay Packers training camp, MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers predicted the offense would get its “butts kicked most days” in training camp by a talented, veteran defense.

That’s exactly what’s happened.

Rodgers got a front-row seat to it on Tuesday. Given a rest day, he watched Jordan Love and the No. 1 offense spin its wheels for the better part of 90 minutes.

When will the Rodgers-led offense finally turn the tables?

“I don’t know if we’re going to,” Rodgers said. “I mean, they’re a talented bunch. I’d like to stalemate every day. I think that’s possible.”

Green Bay’s defense, a group without a weakness in the starting lineup, has dominated period after period after period, whether it’s a scripted period with a mix of first-, second- and third-down plays or specialized periods such as third down and red zone.

The offensive line, down premier starters David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, has been as holy as the kitchen colander used to strain spaghetti noodles. The receiver corps, sent reeling by the offseason of Davante Adams, has struggled to get players open in timely fashion. The running game has been fine at times and rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has made a series of plays. But, when it comes to stringing together successful plays, a necessity in playing winning offense, consistent success has been elusive.

After year after year after year of the offense dominating these training camp practices, the change has been jolting. Rodgers is the four-time MVP quarterback used to dismantling whatever challenges were thrown at him by former defensive coordinators Dom Capers and Mike Pettine. With overwhelming firepower, Joe Barry’s defense has made Rodgers look like just another quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

For what it’s worth, Rodgers says he’s not worried and is actually encouraged despite what seems like a lack of tangible progress. Frustration has been evident on the practice field at times but this school-of-hard-knocks camp, in his mind, is just what is needed to get prepared for the regular season.

“I think it’s important,” he said. “How we deal with adversity is how we reveal the character of our football team. Especially on offense. We need to take our lumps and figure out what kind of football team we’re going to be. So, I love it. It’s great. It feels good, the defense having that confidence. There’s been some training camps [where] we’ve beat the hell out of them. And it doesn’t do great for their confidence.

“But when they’re confident and Joe is opening up the playbook and running a bunch of crazy stuff at us, it’s great. Because we’d love to see from an offensive standpoint, be as aggressive as you possibly can. And we’ll take care of our business. But you guys be aggressive and attack. And when it looks good against us, I think it’s going to look good against other people, too.”

The offseason story line was centered on the team’s transition from the All-Pro Adams. How would the offense be able to function without one of the NFL’s premier playmakers? And that’s a legit question. But the major issue all along has been the offensive line. Can the offense function well enough without two of the league’s best blockers to stay in contention until one or both return?

At this point, the Packers figure to go into the season with Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson or Royce Newman at right guard and Zach Tom or Newman at right tackle. Combined, those six players have started 46 games – 16 apiece by Runyan and Newman, eight by Nijman and six by Myers.

Their success will power whatever amount of success the offense has to start the season.

“When we’re getting after it up front and running the ball — which we have on certain days — it allows us to get after them a little bit in the passing game,” Rodgers said. “But we’ve got three really talented corners, we’ve got two backers who can really fly, so it’s going to be tight windows in the passing game. Got a bunch of young guys playing.

“But I feel like if we run the ball effectively, which we have a few days where I feel like we’re really gotten after them up front, that’s good for us. But I want us to take our lumps. If we’re taking our lumps this training camp, it’s going to be probably a little easier once we get to the real thing.”

Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts

Below is a position-by-position look at the team depth chart (in plain text) compared to what’s been on display at Ray Nitschke Field (in italics), with comments following each.

Offensive Line

USATSI_18806928

Left tackle

Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Rasheed Walker

Yosh Nijman, Cole Van Lanen, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker

Having missed the start of camp and struggling upon his return, seventh-round pick Walker has a lot of ground to make up.

Left guard

Jon Runyan, Michal Menet

Jon Runyan, Cole Van Lanen, Michal Menet

Runyan has been one the standbys on a line that has a lot of questions. Van Lanen is in good position to make the roster as a backup at most spots, including here.

Center

Josh Myers, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary

Josh Myers, Jake Hanson, Michal Menet, Cole Schneider, Ty Clary

Schneider, an undrafted rookie who is out with an ankle injury, has never been the No. 2 center.

Right guard

Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore

Royce Newman/Jake Hanson, Sean Rhyan, George Moore

We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the open competition. In reality, Rhyan has been the second- and third-string right guard. He’s taken approximately 1.1 billion snaps in training camp.

Right tackle

Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones

Royce Newman/Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker

We’ll go with co-starters here to reflect the battle. Jones, the absolutely massive undrafted free agent, has gotten some second-team looks.

Offensive Skill Positions

USATSI_18839047

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling

Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling

No explanation needed.

Running back

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor

Aaron Jones/AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor

We’ll go with co-starters here. In a two-minute drill on Monday, for instance, Dillon was the running back.

Tight end

Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella

Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Dominique Dafney, Alize Mack, Sal Cannella

Tight end is a hard spot because it’s not really one position. Without Robert Tonyan, it’s not as if Davis is the No. 3 tight end. But, if you were to ask the coaches how they’d rank the group, this is probably accurate.

Receiver

Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor

Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor

Receiver

Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell

Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Danny Davis, Osirus Mitchell

Receiver (slot)

Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman

Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Samori Toure, Ishmael Hyman

The Packers like their receivers to line up here, there and everywhere, so it’s not quite as clear-cut as a depth chart makes it out to be. When Lazard needs a breather, for instance, it’s not as if Winfree would be the next man up. Lazard is the obvious No. 1 receiver, and Watkins, Doubs and Cobb round out the clear-cut top four.

Defensive Front Seven

USATSI_18807792(1)

Defensive line

Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers

Dean Lowry, Jack Heflin, Akial Byers

Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford

Kenny Clark, T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford

Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton

Jarran Reed, Devonte Wyatt, Chris Slayton

Like at receiver, this is a cleaner picture than the reality. If, for instance, Lowry needed a breather, Heflin would not be the next man up. If you had to rank the top group in order, you’d have Clark, Lowry/Reed, Slaton and Wyatt.

Outside linebacker

Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Kingsley Enagbare, Randy Ramsey, Chauncey Manac

Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Randy Ramsey, Kingsley Enagbare, Chauncey Manac

Outside linebacker

Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

Rashan Gary, Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

At Monday’s practice, Galeai and Garvin were the No. 2 tandem. Hamilton has taken a lot of second-team reps, as well. The fifth-round pick Enagbare has been going nowhere fast. If you had to rank the whole group based on usage, you’d go Gary, Smith, Galeai, Garvin, Hamilton, Ramsey, Jones, Enagbare, Manac.

Inside linebacker

De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks

De’Vondre Campbell, Krys Barnes, Ty Summers, Ellis Brooks

Inside linebacker

Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn

Summers has been a key player on special teams in each of his three seasons but is buried on the depth chart at linebacker as well as special teams. Of the seven inside linebackers, he is clearly No. 6.

Secondary

USATSI_18805502

Cornerback

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kabion Ento, Kiondre Thomas

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas, Kabion Ento

Cornerback

Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn

Eric Stokes, Shemar Jean-Charles, Keisean Nixon, Donte Vaughn

Most teams play with three cornerbacks most of the time, so Douglas is a starter even if he’s not listed as one. The battle to be that fourth corner is wide open between Nixon, who held the job throughout the offseason before missing the start of camp with an injury, Jean-Charles, who moved into the No. 4 role without Nixon, and Gafford, who got a few snaps with the starters on Monday. Thomas is listed lasted on the team depth chart but has gotten plenty of second-team action.

Safety

Adrian Amos, Innis Gaines, Shawn Davis, Tariq Carpenter

Adrian Amos, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter

Safety

Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt

Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Dallin Leavitt

Throughout the offseason, Davis was the No. 3 safety. When Savage went down at Family Night, Scott moved into that role. In order, it’s Amos/Savage, Scott, Davis and Leavitt. Unless he makes a late push, Carpenter will be an interesting call when final cuts are made. He’s clearly last on the pecking order but there’s so much potential.

Special Teams

USATSI_18485430

Kicker

Gabe Brkic

Gabe Brkic

Punter

Pat O’Donnell

Pat O’Donnell

Holder

Pat O’Donnell

Pat O’Donnell

Punt returner

Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Rico Gafford

Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb, Ishamel Hyman

Kickoff returner

Rico Gafford, Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs

Amari Rodgers, Rico Gafford, Romeo Doubs

Long snapper

Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel

Jack Coco, Steven Wirtel

With Mason Crosby on PUP, Brkic is batting about .500 on field goals. That’s great for baseball but bad for kicking. If Gafford has taken punt-return reps, I’ve missed them. The coaches have had Coco ahead of the incumbent Wirtel throughout training camp and were right to do so. Wirtel’s punt snaps are consistently a bit low.

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_18839297
News

Rodgers Remains Upbeat About Sputtering Offense

By Bill Huber55 seconds ago
22
News

Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs

By Bill Huber4 hours ago
USATSI_18839047
News

Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts

By Bill Huber7 hours ago
USATSI_18829866(1)
News

Defense Shows Overwhelming Power at Training Camp

By Bill Huber16 hours ago
12
News

Highlights From Practice 11 of Packers Training Camp

By Bill Huber22 hours ago
USATSI_18818396
News

Rodgers Won’t Play in Preseason Opener

By Bill HuberAug 8, 2022 11:25 AM EDT
USATSI_18763125(3)
News

Plenty to Love About Wyatt After Family Night

By Bill HuberAug 7, 2022 10:07 PM EDT
USATSI_18826862(1)
News

Highlights From Practice 10 of Packers Training Camp

By Bill HuberAug 7, 2022 6:35 PM EDT
USATSI_18818570
News

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 10

By Bill HuberAug 7, 2022 1:42 PM EDT