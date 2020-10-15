SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Rodgers vs. Brady: A Not-Quite-Classic Trilogy

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady is a dream matchup.

“You got the Tampa Bay Bradys vs. the Green Bay Rodgers. That’s the way I look at this game. It’s a one-on-one battle,” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said on Wednesday.

Bakhtiari’s tongue was firmly planted in cheek, for obvious reasons. Both teams would probably rather play 11-on-10 than have their quarterback play defense against the other. Nonetheless, these two legendary quarterbacks will collide on Sunday in Tampa, Fla, for only the third time of their historic careers.

In 2018, the Brady-led New England Patriots beat the Packers 31-17 in Foxboro, Mass. In 2014, Rodgers propelled the Packers to a 26-21 victory over the Patriots in Green Bay. In 2010, Rodgers missed the game due to a concussion.

Of course, if the Packers hadn’t blown the 2014 NFC Championship Game at Seattle, there would have been a rematch in the Super Bowl. Instead, in a classic, Brady went on to win his fourth Super Bowl. That wasn’t the only Super Bowl matchup that was taken away by the football gods. In 2010, Brady won NFL MVP and the Patriots went 14-2 but were stunned by the Jets in the divisional playoffs. The Packers beat the Steelers in that Super Bowl for Rodgers’ one and only championship.

Imagine if these all-time greats had played in two Super Bowls and this would be the fifth or sixth matchup. Instead, Sunday’s game could be the last part of a not-quite classic trilogy. At age 43, who knows how much longer Brady will play. Rodgers’ career probably has several more years left in it, though who knows where he’ll be playing in, say, 2022.

Rodgers and Brady are two of the greatest players in NFL history. The acronym “GOAT” is so overused that it means almost nothing anymore. However, these legends are the personification of the term. They truly are among the greatest of all-time.

Brady has won an unthinkable six championships. He has been victorious in 222 career regular-season starts. Brett Favre and Peyton Manning a distant second with 186 wins. Only the Saints’ Drew Brees can beat Brady’s numbers in terms of touchdown passes, passing yards and completions.

Rodgers has the best passer rating in NFL history. He’s also first in touchdown-to-interception ratio and interception percentage and seventh in touchdown passes. At some point this season, barring injury, he should become the seventh player in NFL history with 400 touchdown passes and the 11th player with 50,000 career passing.

To be sure, if Rodgers throws five touchdown passes and the Packers win, it won’t have anything to do with Brady. And if Brady leads the Buccaneers on a late comeback, it won’t have anything to do with Rodgers.

Rodgers, though, understands the hype machine leading into Sunday’s game, which will be televised nationally by Fox. Always thoughtful, Rodgers appreciates the view of two living legends, both good enough to lead their team to a championship this season, squaring off in a huge NFC game that could impact which team will be playing in Tampa for this year's Super Bowl.

“When it comes to big picture and you guys writing your stories and telling that whole story, which I know is a part of it, it’s two older guys,” Rodgers said. “He’s a little bit older than I am –he’s got me by about six-and-a-half or seven years – but we haven’t played a lot because he’s been in the AFC the majority of his career and I’ve been over here.

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence. I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era for so many years with him and gotten to compete with him every now and then being an NFC guy. We’ve played some really good quarterbacks the first four weeks. Obviously, playing Drew a couple weeks ago, as well, another 40-year-old guy who’s been doing it for so long. I think fans should enjoy what they get to watch because there are some guys who people have watched for 15-plus, 20-plus years at the position who are some of the best to ever play it. I think it’s good that we just enjoy it for what it is, have respect and admiration for the way that we have played over this time, and enjoy where we’re at in our careers now.”

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers-Bucs Wed. Injury Report: King DNP; Adams, Clark Full Participation

Interestingly, neither Packers cornerback Kevin King nor Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans practiced on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

How to Watch: Packers at Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers (4-0) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in a big NFC game in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know.

Bill Huber

From the 1, It’s Been the Longest Yard

The Green Bay Packers have been terrible on plays from the 1-yard line during Matt LaFleur's year-plus on the job.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Fourth Receiver to Practice Squad

Kalija Lipscomb, one of the most productive receivers in Vanderbilt history, was signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers at Buccaneers Keys to Game

With a 4-0 record and high-flying offense, the Green Bay Packers were one of the hottest teams in the NFL before last week’s bye. Will they remain hot after the bye?

Bill Huber

This Season, Packers Are Feeling the Pain

The Green Bay Packers aren't among the most-injured teams this year but they're not nearly as healthy as last year, either.

Bill Huber

With Martin’s Return, Which Packers Rookie LB Will Start?

Fifth-round pick Kamal Martin had won a starting job in training camp but undrafted Krys Barnes has been quite a revelation.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Versatile, Athletic Dafney to Practice Squad

A receiver at Indiana State, he closed his career by rushing for 244 yards and scoring five touchdowns in his final game.

Bill Huber

Packers Power Rankings: Rodgers (Shockingly) at the Top

Here are the Green Bay Packers' best players with the season one-quarter complete.

Bill Huber

NFL, and Green Bay, in Particular, Wrestle with COVID-19

On a per-capita basis, Green Bay's rolling 14-day average of new cases is greater than the NFL's next four cities combined.

Bill Huber