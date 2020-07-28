PackerCentral
Here’s How Rodgers Washed Down Sour Taste of Draft

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In rehashing his thinking upon the Green Bay Packers’ selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers dropped a bombshell.

Long known for his taste for scotch, Rodgers instead turned to some sipping tequila to get through an unexpected night.

“I went to the pantry. I poured myself about four fingers, and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people start calling,” Rodgers told Kyle Brandt’s new “10 Questions” podcast for the Ringer.

Like most fans, Rodgers sat down for the draft believing the Packers might give him another weapon. Receiver was one of the team’s weak spots last season but perhaps the strongest position in the draft. Instead, after San Francisco jumped ahead of Green Bay to grab Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up to land Love at No. 26.

“I was definitely surprised,” Rodgers said, echoing what he told Packers beat reporters in May. “I was watching the draft and thinking about which receiver might be there at that time. There was run on them in the early 20s. I knew the kid from LSU [Justin Jefferson], who I loved watching, went to Minnesota in the early 20s. I knew the kid from Clemson [Tee Higgins] was still there and I enjoyed watching him, as well; I didn’t know as much about him. And the kid from Arizona State, I think they liked him. So, when they traded up, I definitely perked up a little bit.”

Rodgers’ optimism ended, though, when his marketing agent texted him and informed him the Packers had just taken a quarterback.

“I wasn’t elated by the pick, especially being one game away from the Super Bowl and feeling like we were a couple players away,” Rodgers said. “But, at the same time, I understand it’s a business. I know that’s the reality.”

Also echoing what he told reporters in May, Rodgers acknowledged that the selection of Love likely means he’ll finish his career with another team.

The full clip is below. Episode 1 of the podcast will debut on Aug. 12.

