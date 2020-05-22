PackerCentral
SI Daily Cover: Running in the Age of Coronavirus

Bill Huber

With malls closed and sporting events canceled, perhaps you’ve taken up running. Or perhaps you’ve noticed your street filled with more runners than cars as shelter-in-place guidelines took hold across the country.

The godfather of running is Jim Fixx.

In 1984, Fixx was an overweight editor. So, he decided to do something about it and started jogging. Running was taboo back then. Even unhealthy. But Fixx’s life changed, and he wanted to change the lives of others. So, he wrote a book, “The Complete Book of Running.”

As noted by Chris Ballard in the SI.com Daily Cover story:

He included a chapter subtitled “Sometimes a Heart Attack Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened,” which included a detailed chart covering heredity, blood pressure, cholesterol and how to “rate your heart attack risk.” He took aim at running’s critics, who were legion at the time, including Charles E. Schmidt, a doctor in Indiana who in 1976 wrote an article in Playboy titled jogging can kill you! Schmidt argued, among other claims, that running is “one of the most wasteful and hazardous forms of exercise” and it could “loosen the linkage between the sacrum and the hipbones, cause slipped discs, contribute to varicose veins, dislodge the uterus from its ‘perch,’ produce droopy breasts and, in men, bring on inguinal hernia.” Fixx swatted away the claims and concluded that, while he couldn’t definitively say running made you live longer, “many scientifically sophisticated students of the subject think this is true.”

The reviews of the book weren’t good. But he became a celebrity as a fad became a craze. The book took Fixx to the White House and a run with President Jimmy Carter, who collapsed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

DL Montravius Adams Arrested in Georgia

Adams, a disappointment as a third-round pick in 2017, was charged with three misdemeanors.

Bill Huber

Over/Under for Adams Set at 1,200 Yards

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under for Adams’ receiving total in 2020 has been set at 1,200 yards.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

For Faster Tempo, Offense Must (Wrist)Band Together

The Packers led the league in delay-of-game penalties, a byproduct of two factors. How will they play faster?

Bill Huber

PFF Views Packers’ Pass Catchers Among Worst in NFL

“For them to not pick a guy early on, to me, says they really like our guys and have faith in them,” Rodgers said

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Watch: All of Woodson’s Packers Pick-6s

Charles Woodson reluctantly signed with the Packers in 2006. “I’m really glad I didn’t get out of it because it turned out the way it turned out.”

Bill Huber

Great Scott: ‘Who’s This Guy Making All These Plays?’

TCU assistant coach Paul Gonzales explains what the Packers saw in selecting his senior safety in the seventh round.

Bill Huber

Packers’ Success Will Depend on Year 2 Improvement on Offense

Fortunately for Green Bay, there is precedent.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

LaFleur Hires Former Packers WR To Fill New Coaching Fellowship

The NFL on Tuesday announced the creation of a coaching fellowship program geared toward minority candidates.

Bill Huber

SI Daily Cover: Minor League Baseball in Crisis

In response to an SI survey on the effects of the pandemic, minor league teams made one thing clear: An American institution will never be the same.

Bill Huber

Draft or Pass: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Everyone is down on Aaron Rodgers after a mediocre 2019 and Green Bay's selection of Jordan Love. Is he now a value option?

Bill Huber

by

Footballfan55