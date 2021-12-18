Saturday’s Roster Moves: What They Mean for Packers vs. Ravens

Among three moves made by the Green Bay Packers, they promoted safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fleshed out their roster for Sunday’s game at the Baltimore Ravens by signing safety Shawn Davis to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevating offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson on Saturday.

Here's what it means.

Promoted

S Shawn Davis: The Packers signed Davis, a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Indianapolis Colts, to the practice squad on Sept. 21. In 37 career games that include 16 starts at Florida, Davis tallied five interceptions, 15 passes defensed and 124 tackles. As a senior, he played in seven games (missed five due to injuries) and had two interceptions.

At pro day, he measured 5-10 5/8 and 202 pounds. He didn’t complete his 40-yard dash, having injured a hamstring on the first attempt, but did have a 39.5-inch vertical.

Physicality is his calling card.

“I'd say that’s a (big) part of my game, just because the position that I play, you have to be very physical because you're the last line of defense," Davis said after being drafted. "If you're not physical, then it's all going to be touchdowns coming from the back end on your part. So, I make being physical a part of my game and one of my strengths.”

Presumably, that athleticism and physicality will be used to help the beleaguered special teams.

Elevation

G Cole Van Lanen: It will be the NFL debut for the Suamico native.

DL Abdullah Anderson: The Packers originally signed Anderson for the final week of training camp. Typically, those last-week signings are to provide numbers for the preseason finale. That’s what cornerback Rasul Douglas was for the Houston Texans, for instance. Anderson, however, did enough to stick around on the practice squad.

Now, with Kenny Clark on the COVID list, Anderson and undrafted rookie Jack Heflin will provide depth behind Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Tyler Lancaster and fifth-round rookie T.J. Slaton.

Anderson signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Bucknell in 2018. After spending his rookie season on Chicago’s practice squad, he played in six games with one sack for the Bears in 2019 and in one game for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

A four-year starter at Bucknell, Anderson had 30.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons.

Anderson was saluted by guard Lucas Patrick for his work in impersonating All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the week leading up to the game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ve really got to highlight Abdullah Anderson,” Patrick said last week when asked about the line’s success in neutralizing the indomitable Donald. “That week of practice was amazing. He emulated him as best as he could. Having been in his role before, sometimes you're asked to do things outside of your norm or your body or however you're supposed to play, and he gave us an amazing look all week. And I think he won scout team player of the week for the defense. He deserves a lot of credit.”

Here are the moves out of Baltimore.

Packers Injury Report

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Billy Turner (knee), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle).

Doubtful: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).

Questionable: WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).

Ravens Injury Report

Out: LG Ben Powers (foot).

Doubtful: DT Calais Campbell (thigh).

Questionable: TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Marquise Brown (illness), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), RT Tyre Phillips (illness), FB Patrick Ricard (back/knee), LT Alejandro Villanueva (knee).

Note: CB Chris Westry (knee), who was questionable, is out after being placed on the COVID-19 list.