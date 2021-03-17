Smith Brothers’ Restructures Help Packers Sack the Cap

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Smith Bros. not only sack the quarterback but they’ve helped the Green Bay Packers sack their salary-cap problems.

A few days after Preston Smith’s restructured contract contributed $7.25 million of cap savings, Za’Darius Smith agreed to a restructured contract of his own to create $7.38 million of cap space ahead of the start of the league-year at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Together, they shaved almost $14.6 million off what had been a combined cap hit of $38 million. Combined with recent and lesser restructures for right tackle Billy Turner and safety Adrian Amos, the team should be close to the NFL's $182.5 million cap by the deadline. (With last year's rollover of unused cap dollars, Green Bay's real cap is $186,248,893.)

While there had been talk of a contract extension for Za’Darius Smith, it was merely a restructure to take a bite out of his $22 million cap charge. According to ESPN.com’s Field Yates, $9.76 million of his $10.75 million base salary and the entire $5 million roster bonus were turned into signing bonus. That means he will play for the veteran minimum of $990,000 in 2021.

On the other hand, the shuffling of money means his cap number for 2022 will be just over $28 million. So, while an extension wasn’t worked out now, it’s something that almost certainly will be coming down the road for a player with 26 sacks and two Pro Bowls in his two seasons in Green Bay.

ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky had the full details of Preston Smith’s deal. His base salary went from $6.85 million to $1 million, which is just over the league minimum. In doing so, Smith’s cap number for 2021 went from $16 million to $8.75 million but his 2022 cap number increased from $16.5 million to $19.75 million. A source at the time said Smith would have to earn his 2022 payday. Indeed, if he doesn’t, the Packers would save $12.25 million by releasing him.

Regardless of whether the Packers are below the cap at the moment, there is more work to be done if the team is to be a player in free agency. Moreover, it will have its 2021 draft class to sign, as well. That means Russ Ball's job in dealing with the COVID-impacted salary cap will continue. The big-ticket solutions would be a contract extension for receiver Davante Adams, who will be entering his final season under contract, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.