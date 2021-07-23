Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Source Confirms Adams, Packers Have Broken Off Contract Talks

An extension would have been a win-win, with the Green Bay Packers securing Davante Adams’ future while getting the immediate benefit of creating cap space.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ run as perennial Super Bowl contenders could be unraveling before your very eyes.

Not only is quarterback Aaron Rodgers upset with the organization, but now so is receiver Davante Adams.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams and his agent, Frank Bauer, and the Packers have stopped working toward a long-term contract extension. Adams, coming off a spectacular 2020 season in which he scored 20 touchdowns in 16 games, is entering his final season under contract.

As was the case with Rodgers, an extension for Adams seemed like a no-brainer at the start of the offseason. With the Packers facing major cap problems, Adams’ cap number for 2021 is a lofty $16.8 million. An extension would have been a win-win, with the team securing Adams’ future while getting the immediate benefit of creating cap space. Instead, Rodgers wants out and now Adams isn’t being offered what he thinks he deserves.

Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins’ two-year contract is worth $27.25 million. Tennessee’s Julio Jones’ three-year contract is worth $66 million and includes $64 million guaranteed. He is a distant second in average pay at $22 million. Dallas’ Amari Cooper’s five-year contract is worth $100 million, tops among receivers.

One problem, from the team perspective, might be age. Adams will turn 29 on Christmas Eve. Will Adams remain a prolific, dominating player at, say, age 32?

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_15143855
Play
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 25-26 – Lowry, Campbell

“When you see the ‘G,’ it speaks for itself,” said new Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, a 70-game starter over his five seasons in the NFL.

DeVondre_Campbells_Fit_with_Packers-60f9de86353ea20724aba82b_1_Jul_22_2021_21_15_02_poster
Play
News

Five Days Until Training Camp: Inside Linebackers Preview

After promising rookie seasons, Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin are joined by De’Vondre Campbell at inside linebacker.

Lucas_Patrick_Becomes_Vet_on_Packers_OLi-60f98f3f2cc15704dee2f9e9_1_Jul_22_2021_15_34_34_poster
Play
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 29-30 – Patrick, Runyan Could Battle at Guard

After a solid first season as a full-time starter, Lucas Patrick might have to fend off Jon Runyan Jr. during training camp.

A source confirmed the news and said “of course” when asked if the uncertainty revolving around Rodgers – one of Adams’ closest friends on the team – was part of the problem.

Of course, just because talks have stopped doesn't mean they can't resume today, tomorrow, next week or next month. The drama around Rodgers, however, might be impossible to ignore for Adams, who potentially would be going from a three-time MVP to a first-year starter. Adams has been a team player but receivers like catching footballs.

Veterans are due to report to training camp on Tuesday with the first practice on Wednesday. Adams, who skipped the voluntary OTAs but was present for the three-day minicamp, said he wouldn’t hold out. As is the case with Rodgers, he would be subject to daily fines of $50,000 if he didn’t show up.

“I’ll be here, man. I’ll be here,” Adams said. “I signed up to go to work and play. I’m from East Palo Alto, California, I grew up with $0. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I’ve earned and signed for already. So, I’ll be there for sure.”

Adams is coming off one of the great seasons in NFL history. He caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and the 18 touchdowns. He set the team record for receptions and tied Sterling Sharpe’s franchise mark for touchdowns – the third-most in NFL history. And he did it while missing two-plus games due to a hamstring injury.

Adams became the first player with at least 100 receptions and 18 touchdowns in a season. He also became the first player to average eight-plus receptions, 95-plus yards and score 15-plus touchdowns.

Not only did Adams lead the NFL in touchdowns, but he led the NFL with 98.1 receiving yards per game and 8.2 catches per game. Had he not missed the two games, he might have joined Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith (2005) as the only players in the Super Bowl era to win the receiving triple crown of most receptions, yards and touchdowns in a season.

USATSI_16224806
News

Source Confirms Adams, Packers Have Broken Off Contract Talks

Jerry_Gray_on_AllPro_Packers_CB_Jaire_Al-60fadacc353ea20724aba989_1_Jul_23_2021_15_09_46_poster
News

Four Days Until Training Camp: Cornerbacks Preview

USATSI_15143855
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 25-26 – Lowry, Campbell

Packers_DBs_Coach_Jerry_Gray_on_Eric_Sto-60fa3bd8353ea20724aba860_1_Jul_23_2021_3_50_28_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: No. 27 – For Stokes, ‘Speed Is Not Enough’

DeVondre_Campbells_Fit_with_Packers-60f9de86353ea20724aba82b_1_Jul_22_2021_21_15_02_poster
News

Five Days Until Training Camp: Inside Linebackers Preview

Packers_WR_Amari_Rodgers_on_Playing_Fast-60f990f0353ea20724aba79f_1_Jul_22_2021_15_40_17_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: No. 28 – Amari Rodgers Is ‘Going To Do Some Cool Things’

Lucas_Patrick_Becomes_Vet_on_Packers_OLi-60f98f3f2cc15704dee2f9e9_1_Jul_22_2021_15_34_34_poster
News

Ranking the Roster: Nos. 29-30 – Patrick, Runyan Could Battle at Guard

USATSI_16225314
News

‘Extreme Love for Game’ Kept Dolegala’s NFL Dreams Alive

USATSI_16236389
News

Six Days Until Training Camp: Outside Linebackers Preview