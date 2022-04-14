Skip to main content

Source: Packers Sign Watkins to One-Year Deal

When Packers coach Matt LaFleur was offensive coordinator of the Rams, Sammy Watkins scored eight touchdowns.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract, according to a source.

Jordan Schultz was the first to report the signing.

The fourth pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by Buffalo, Watkins looked like one of the next great receivers when he caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns during his second season.

However, he played in only eight games in 2016 and his career has never gotten back on track. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2017 season, when Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator. In 15 games, he caught 39 passes for 593 yards and eight touchdowns.

Watkins joined the Chiefs in free agency, where he spent the next three seasons. Even with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, he averaged 43 receptions, 538 yards and 2.7 touchdowns during his three seasons in Kansas City. He spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens alongside Lamar Jackson. He caught 27 passes but had five drops, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Declining production notwithstanding, Watkins will provide another veteran receiver for a team that doesn’t have many of them following the trade of Davante Adams the free-agent departure of Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The signing likely won’t change the Packers’ draft plans – receiver remains a critical need when the Packers are on the clock with their two first-round picks in 14 days – but it will help ease the transition that quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces without his favorite target from the past six seasons.

“Talked to Sammy Watkins last night. Excited about the standing. Can’t wait to get to work,” Rodgers said via The Pat McAfee Show.

This story will be updated.

