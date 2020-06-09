Sportsbook Sees Packers Finishing Near .500

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Matt LaFleur’s first season with the Green Bay Packers was a smash hit, with the team going from 6-9-1 in 2018 to 13-3 in 2019.

Could the Packers tumble back to earth? Perhaps. According to DraftKings Sports Book, the over/under for wins in 2020 is just 8.5.

On one hand, a reversal of fortunes seems quite possible. After all, the Packers enjoyed unusually good health and faced a scheduled that turned out to be weaker than expected. The offseason personnel moves did little to address the team’s weaknesses. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger or less expensive. The Packers were outgained on the season. Yardage might not mean much on a game-to-game basis but it can show the overall strength or weakness of a team over the duration of the season.

On the other hand, this will be Rodgers’ second year running LaFleur’s scheme, which should help the offense hit the ground running. In fact, during this unprecedented offseason, the Packers will bring back a veteran roster, which could be a benefit.

“What this offseason has done is slow everything down,” LaFleur said last month. “And to be honest with you, when I was looking at our installs from when we first got here and before we ever had a practice with any of our players, it’s just drastically different. I think when you go through a season with your guys, you find out who’s good at doing what and you find out what you really are good at doing. And it’s our job as coaches to make sure that we’re putting our guys in a position to be successful and really showcase what it is that they do well.”

Draft Kings doesn’t like the NFC North at all. Minnesota’s over/under is 8.5 wins, followed by Chicago (7.5) and Detroit (6.5).

