Sportsbook Sees Packers Finishing Near .500

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Matt LaFleur’s first season with the Green Bay Packers was a smash hit, with the team going from 6-9-1 in 2018 to 13-3 in 2019.

Could the Packers tumble back to earth? Perhaps. According to DraftKings Sports Book, the over/under for wins in 2020 is just 8.5.

On one hand, a reversal of fortunes seems quite possible. After all, the Packers enjoyed unusually good health and faced a scheduled that turned out to be weaker than expected. The offseason personnel moves did little to address the team’s weaknesses. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger or less expensive. The Packers were outgained on the season. Yardage might not mean much on a game-to-game basis but it can show the overall strength or weakness of a team over the duration of the season.

On the other hand, this will be Rodgers’ second year running LaFleur’s scheme, which should help the offense hit the ground running. In fact, during this unprecedented offseason, the Packers will bring back a veteran roster, which could be a benefit.

“What this offseason has done is slow everything down,” LaFleur said last month. “And to be honest with you, when I was looking at our installs from when we first got here and before we ever had a practice with any of our players, it’s just drastically different. I think when you go through a season with your guys, you find out who’s good at doing what and you find out what you really are good at doing. And it’s our job as coaches to make sure that we’re putting our guys in a position to be successful and really showcase what it is that they do well.”

Draft Kings doesn’t like the NFC North at all. Minnesota’s over/under is 8.5 wins, followed by Chicago (7.5) and Detroit (6.5).

The front-runners are listed in the associated video.

Former NFL Player Pens Letter to Goodell

Wrote Junior Galette: "I call upon the NFL to adopt policies that reflect our nation’s bedrock law that all citizens are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Bill Huber

Nelson Selected for Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

Jordy Nelson finished his career ranked third in franchise history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns.

Bill Huber

LaFleur Rises to Occasion

With the country embroiled in protests and riots, coach Matt LaFleur delivered a series of powerful messages.

Bill Huber

Formula Predicts Big Things from Rodgers

Could Aaron Rodgers be a top-five quarterback in 2020?

Bill Huber

LaFleur: ‘Football Can Take Back Seat’ to Social-Justice Concerns

"I don’t know what it’s like to be a black man living in America, and I don’t try to pretend to know, but what I do try to do is listen, show empathy."

Bill Huber

LaFleur Hopes to Give Rookies Head-Start

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he’d like to bring in the rookie class a week before the start of training camp.

Bill Huber

Pettine Seeks Run D That’s ‘Damn Good’ More Often

Fixing a run defense that finished 24th in the NFL with 4.67 yards allowed per carry last season will require a new attitude.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Sixth-Round OL Runyan

Jon Runyan, the son of former NFL standout Jon Runyan Sr., was a two-year starting left tackle at Michigan.

Bill Huber

Murphy: Packers ‘Condemn Systemic Racism’

The team will be working with its players to make a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality and announcing the donations in the near future.

Bill Huber

In Video, Packers Say ‘It’s Time for Change’

Members of the Green Bay Packers, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur, released a video in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Bill Huber