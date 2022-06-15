Predictably, Packers Picked to Win NFC North

With the offseason practices almost complete, here is a look at how sportsbooks view the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have cruised to three consecutive NFC North championships under coach Matt LaFleur. They were three games clear of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, then won by five-game margins over the Chicago Bears in 2020 and Vikings again in 2021.

The Packers are expected to win a fourth consecutive division title this season. With the offseason practices almost complete and the first practices of training camp about six weeks away, the Packers are -188 to win the NFC North at SI Sportsbook. That’s an implied probability of 65.3 percent.

With new coaches, the Minnesota Vikings are +275 and the Chicago Bears are +800. The Detroit Lions, who have finished in the NFC North basement four consecutive seasons, are +1000.

The order is a bit different at FanDuel Sportsbook. Green Bay is -170 to win the division, followed by the Vikings at +280. The bottom has been flip-flopped, though, with Detroit +850 and Chicago at +950.

“Personal goals, I don’t like to talk about, but my No. 1 thing is getting us to that division championship, winning and going to the Super Bowl,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said on Tuesday. “That’s the No. 1 thing. We’ve been there three years in a row. We’ve got all the pieces. It’s just about putting it all together.”

The Packers’ margin in the North might not be as wide as the past three seasons. At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay’s win total has been set at 11.5 wins. Minnesota’s over/under is 8.5, and Chicago and Detroit are each at 6.5.

FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t quite as bullish on the Packers. Green Bay’s over/under win total is 10.5, with Minnesota at 8.5, and Chicago and Detroit at 6.5.

If the Packers and Vikings are indeed the top teams in the NFC North, then it stands to reason that their Week 1 showdown in Minneapolis could be a big factor in determining the final standings. The Vikings beat the Packers last season, 34-31, on a last-play field goal.

The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with 60 percent of the money and 66 percent of the bets on Green Bay.

Green Bay is +1000 to win the Super Bowl at SI Sportsbook. The top teams are in the video.