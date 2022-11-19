Ten Reasons for Packers’ Disastrous 2022 Performance

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NFL this season. That means a lot of disappointing performances.

The crushing blow in Thursday night’s crushing loss to the Tennessee Titans was the shoddy play of the secondary. Ryan Tannehill, not unlike the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Week 1, threw for the easiest 333 yards imaginable. Whether it was coverage breakdowns or Charmin-soft alignments, Tannehill had the equivalent of a routes-on-air session, a period at practice in which receivers work on plays by running routes without defenders.

“Yeah, that was certainly disappointing,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job defending the run. Any time you hold Derrick (Henry) to under 100 yards and a little over 3 yards a carry, that was a pretty solid effort. It leaves you a little susceptible on the back end, where you’ve got to be good.”

Based on names on backs of jerseys, the Packers should have been good.

They were not.

“The thing that’s disappointing is just the busts, when you have guys that don’t play their responsibility and you get guys running free,” LaFleur continued. “That happened on three of the big, explosive plays that they had. The [first] third down [of the game], we should have had a safety back there. Instead, we’re cutting a short route, which should not happen. It puts Keisean (Nixon) in a very tough position.”

The 43-yard gain to rookie Treylon Burks set up a touchdown. The breakdowns continued. On second-and-7 from the 12 midway through the third quarter, Darnell Savage pounced on an underneath route, leaving tight end Chig Okonkwo wide open for 31 yards. Late in the third quarter, the Titans lined up in a stack to the left. The two defenders covered the man who took his route inside, leaving receiver Robert Woods all alone for 32.

Those three plays led to 20 points.

Sometimes, the offense is going to make a play, like Christian Watson did on his jump-ball touchdown. That happens. It’s the NFL and great players make great plays. The freebies are what’s maddening.

“That happens. That’s the National Football League. You can live with that,” LaFleur said. “You don’t want it to happen, but you can live with it because you’re in position, they’re making a contested catch. It’s when it’s not contested that I have a problem with, especially when it’s a bust.”

Here are nine more reasons why the Packers are 4-7 and facing a long, cold winter.