The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Washington

In the latest edition of the People's GPA, you graded the Packers' performance vs. Washington and we computed the grade-point average.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers won their sixth consecutive game and covered the spread, but the professors who determine The People’s GPA weren’t super-impressed.

With 71.3 percent of voters in a Twitter poll giving the Packers a “B” but almost twice as many voters giving a “C” than an “A,” the Packers received a 2.91 grade-point average for their 24-10 victory over the Washington Football Team.

The Packers gave up an opening-drive touchdown but scored 24 consecutive points to extend their winning streak. They did it with two starters (cornerback Kevin King and outside linebacker Preston Smith) on the inactives list and five starters (left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Josh Myers, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander) on injured lists.

Offensively, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes – including one each to receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan – to offset the total lack of a running game.

“They’ve got a real good front, they play a bunch of different coverages in the back end, so we had to kind of be patient at times,” Rodgers said. “Didn’t run the ball well, but we did a pretty good job on third down. We still have some red-zone issues. The efficiency is just not quite where it needs to be. But we’re 6-1, so like I said on the field to Pam (Oliver), Coach’s dream situation is winning and still being able to correct a lot of things, so they’re happy.”

Defensively, Green Bay finally showed some backbone in the red zone by collecting its first four stops of the season.

“People were saying that. I didn’t know that,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said of opponents going 15-for-15 in the red zone before Sunday. “We just know our standard and know what we expect. We’re not listening to no outside noise. We understand what we have in this building, and we’re chipping away day by day.”

That’s what Rodgers and Gary had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

