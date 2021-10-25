    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Washington

    In the latest edition of the People's GPA, you graded the Packers' performance vs. Washington and we computed the grade-point average.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers won their sixth consecutive game and covered the spread, but the professors who determine The People’s GPA weren’t super-impressed.

    With 71.3 percent of voters in a Twitter poll giving the Packers a “B” but almost twice as many voters giving a “C” than an “A,” the Packers received a 2.91 grade-point average for their 24-10 victory over the Washington Football Team.

    The Packers gave up an opening-drive touchdown but scored 24 consecutive points to extend their winning streak. They did it with two starters (cornerback Kevin King and outside linebacker Preston Smith) on the inactives list and five starters (left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Josh Myers, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander) on injured lists.

    Offensively, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes – including one each to receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan – to offset the total lack of a running game.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17020636
    Play
    News

    With Key Stretch Ahead, Packers Take Care of Business vs. Washington

    After beating up Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will face Kyler Murray on Thursday and Patrick Mahomes in back-to-back road games.

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17020541
    Play
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    The Green Bay Packers, winners of five straight, are hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13768897
    Play
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

    Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team will be broadcast to most of the nation.

    23 hours ago

    “They’ve got a real good front, they play a bunch of different coverages in the back end, so we had to kind of be patient at times,” Rodgers said. “Didn’t run the ball well, but we did a pretty good job on third down. We still have some red-zone issues. The efficiency is just not quite where it needs to be. But we’re 6-1, so like I said on the field to Pam (Oliver), Coach’s dream situation is winning and still being able to correct a lot of things, so they’re happy.”

    Defensively, Green Bay finally showed some backbone in the red zone by collecting its first four stops of the season.

    “People were saying that. I didn’t know that,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said of opponents going 15-for-15 in the red zone before Sunday. “We just know our standard and know what we expect. We’re not listening to no outside noise. We understand what we have in this building, and we’re chipping away day by day.”

    That’s what Rodgers and Gary had to say. Here’s what you had to say.

    Monday's Big News

    USATSI_17021694
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Washington

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16758275
    News

    Report: Barry Tests Positive for COVID-19

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17022290
    News

    Tonyan, Lazard Celebrate National Tight Ends Day

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17022194
    Game Day

    After Appetizers, Packers Ready for Main Course of Schedule

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17022329
    Game Day

    Green Bay’s Red-Zone Defense Goes from Perfectly Imperfect to Simply Perfect

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17020636
    News

    With Key Stretch Ahead, Packers Take Care of Business vs. Washington

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17020541
    Game Day

    Live Updates: Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13768897
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13767550
    Game Day

    Packers vs. Washington Inactives: King, Smith Are Out

    Oct 24, 2021