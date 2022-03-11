The State of the Green Bay Packers’ Free Agents

The NFL free agency negotiating period begins on Monday and the signing period begins on Wednesday. Here's a look at De'Vondre Campbell and some other key players.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, perpetually chasing a second Super Bowl championship in the Aaron Rodgers era, are in the midst of a critical five days.

They have to somehow get to the $208.2 million salary cap by the start of the league-year at 3 p.m. Tuesday. That would be easy if the Packers were an eight-win team destined to go nowhere in 2022. But they’re a 13-win team with championship aspirations. So, general manager Brian Gutekunst is balancing the competing interests of at least getting to the cap, fielding a championship team and not destroying future salary caps in the process of accomplishing those first two goals.

From talking to sources, the Rodgers drama understandably put a lot of stuff on hold. More than that, with Rodgers not having signed a contract, a lot of team business remains on hold.

With the negotiating window set to start on Monday and the signing period starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at least a couple free agents haven’t received even a low-ball, introductory offer. Perhaps the plan of attack will be to let players test free agency but to keep the team in the loop.

Here's a look at some of Green Bay’s key free agents.