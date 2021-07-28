Sports Illustrated home
These Players Won’t Practice on Day 1 of Packers Training Camp

Including left tackle David Bakhtiari, 11 players have landed on various lists over the last several days.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At full strength, the Green Bay Packers would have 90 players on the field for Wednesday’s first practice of training camp.

Instead, they’ll have about 77.

Over the last five days, as players have arrived for physicals, several players were placed on injured lists.

Not surprisingly, All-Pro David Bakhtiari on Tuesday joined tight end Josiah Deguara on the physically unable to perform list. Both players are rehabbing from torn ACLs. By being placed on PUP now, the player is eligible to be placed on PUP at the start of the regular season so long as he doesn’t practice. A player on PUP to start the regular season must miss the first six weeks.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, defensive tackle Kingsley Keke and cornerback Kevin King are among seven players on the non-football injury list. A “non-football injury” oftentimes is a misnomer. In many cases, players on NFI suffered an injury while training away from the facility during the break between the offseason practices and training camp.

On Tuesday, with the arrival of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Packers released quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala.

Here's the list of players from the past five days of league transactions.

PUP (Physically unable to perform)

LT David Bakhtiari

TE Josiah Deguara

RB Patrick Taylor

Non-football injury list

S Henry Black

OLB Tipa Galeai

DT Kingsley Keke

CB Kevin King

S Will Redmond

OLB Za’Darius Smith

ILB Isaiah McDuffie

Reserve/COVID-19

LB Ray Wilborn

Released

QB Blake Bortles

QB Jake Dolegala

