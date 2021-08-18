August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

This Time, Rodgers Likes Joint Practices (At Least a Little)

The dynamic between the coaching staffs of the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are making these practices more worthwhile than in 2019 vs. Houston.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2019, the Green Bay Packers conducted joint practices for the first time in 14 years.

Rodgers wasn’t a fan.

“I wouldn't mind if they didn't do it for another 14 years,” Rodgers famously said of those workouts with the Houston Texans.

On Wednesday, following the first of two days of practices against the New York Jets, Rodgers talked about going delivering a “scorched earth” rebuke of the joint sessions. Instead, he sounded OK – perhaps even (relatively?) happy – with what had transpired on the practice field.

“Look, I’ve never been a huge fan of joint practices, but I think I’ve said, as well, there’s merit to certain aspects of it,” Rodgers said.

While the latter part of that statement is true, Rodgers’ overall change of tune comes from a couple places. One, the Jets are coached by Robert Saleh. Saleh cut his chops with the San Francisco 49ers, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Thus, these practices provide quality work against a trendy defensive scheme. Two, the coaching staffs are on the same page with their objectives. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Saleh are close friends dating to their time on the staff at Central Michigan. LaFleur’s brother, Mike, is New York’s offensive coordinator.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16145567
Play
News

Highlights From Practice 13 of Packers Training Camp

The Packers are getting healthier with the return of some big guns on defense. Plus, the play of the day, practice video and a lot more from Monday at training camp.

USATSI_13823788
Play
News

Packers Work Out QB Quinten Dormady

The well-traveled quarterback spent time at three colleges and helped turn around the Central Michigan program.

USATSI_16517257
Play
News

Packers Release Two on Road to 85

With the release of Ryan Winslow, JK Scott is set to be the Green Bay Packers' punter for a fourth consecutive season.

So, Matt LaFleur encouraged Saleh to throw the kitchen sink at Rodgers and Co., and Saleh obliged. Similarly, Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry got after Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. That’s good work for Green Bay, with rookie center Josh Myers and uncertainty at the guard positions, and for New York’s rookie quarterback and young secondary.

The number and variety of pressures stood in contrast to something that irked Rodgers in 2019.

“My issue was more we had a red-zone period and they dropped eight a bunch of times in a row. There’s not a lot of work to be accomplished in that situation,” Rodgers recalled as part of the accompanying video. “If you look at my career in the red zone, dropping eight has not been something that’s worked out very well for the defense, so I don’t think that would be in the plan for them. I just thought it was a total waste of a period. … We just didn’t know a lot of people on the Houston staff. It’s a different way of approaching the practices.”

Deciding to conduct joint practices was the easy part. Coordinating them proved more challenging. The ties and friendships between the staffs eased that burden.

“There’s just a lot of collaboration, and it’s easy when you communicate with people that you’re so close with,” LaFleur said before practice. “You can kind of have a lot of back and forth. I think it’s going to be really good for both teams.”

It also helps that both teams can dig into their playbooks without fear of the tape winding up in enemy hands. In 2019. John Pagano was Houston’s outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant. His brother, Chuck, was in Year 1 as Chicago’s defensive coordinator. Thus, the Packers kept things close to the vest, a fact that aggravated Rodgers as he acclimated to Year 1 of LaFleur’s offense.

“There’s always that paranoia that your practice tape is going to get out, there’s going to be talking amongst other teams and, ‘Hey, what’d you see, what’d they do?,’” Saleh said. “I think that if we can trust one another, I think our staffs can trust one another. All coordinators have pretty deep relationships, we’ve got relationships with the position coaches. There’s a trust that what happens in this practice will stay in this practice. I think that’s where it’s most beneficial.”

Packers_QB_Aaron_Rodgers_New_Tone_on_Joi-611d644809ef525a5219b0d0_1_Aug_18_2021_20_00_20_poster
News

This Time, Rodgers Likes Joint Practices (At Least a Little)

USATSI_16573539
News

Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 3.0

USATSI_16225189
News

Dolegala Returns To Add Quarterback Depth

USATSI_15148686
News

In Swap of Cornerbacks, Packers Trade Jackson To Giants For Yiadom

USATSI_16145567
News

Highlights From Practice 13 of Packers Training Camp

USATSI_13823788
News

Packers Work Out QB Quinten Dormady

USATSI_16517257
News

Packers Release Two on Road to 85

USATSI_16565612
News

With Love Injured, Packers Will Work Out QBs on Tuesday

USATSI_16565412
News

Rodgers Tells Peter King He’s Focused on ‘Special Opportunity’