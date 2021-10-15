    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Through Five Games, Here’s Truth on Packers’ Injury Numbers

    The Green Bay Packers have been without some key players due to injuries. Are they any more injured than most teams?
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been hit hard by injuries.

    Or, they’ve been hardly injured at all.

    It all depends on how you want to do the counting.

    The Web site ManGamesLost.com (subscription required) tracks injury data across the major professional sports leagues. Through five weeks, the Packers are among the 10 healthiest teams in terms of games missed due to injuries.

    However, there’s another way to look at it. Like real estate is all about location, location, location, injuries are about talent, talent, talent. From the talent-talent-talent perspective, the Packers have been hit harder than most teams.

    MGL uses a metric called “Lost-av,” which weighs the impact of injuries based on a player’s Approximate Value as calculated by Pro Football Reference. It’s through that measurement that the season-long absence of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is more than just a generic count of missed games, no different than some metaphorical third-string long snapper who’s been out with a particularly pesky hangnail.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16929529
    Play
    News

    Lewis Liked ‘Dope View’ of First-Half Catch

    Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis usually does the dirty work but he had two big catches vs. the Bengals.

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16929531
    Play
    News

    Adams Off to Killer Start to Season

    Don't look now, but Packers receiver Davante Adams is on pace to have a record-breaking season.

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16931716
    Play
    News

    Packers-Bears Injury Report: Chicago Loses Another Running Back

    The Chicago Bears will be down their top three in the backfield for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

    18 hours ago

    While Green Bay’s season total of injuries isn’t that high, it’s who’s missed those games: All-Pro Bakhtiari (five), Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (four), Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins (three) and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander (one) have combined to miss 13 games. Thus, by the lost-av metric, Green Bay has been the third-most-impacted team by injuries.

    With four consecutive wins, coach Matt LaFleur has found it easy to find a silver lining.

    “There’s definitely been a little bit more adversity in that front, said LaFleur, whose first two editions of the Packers stayed relatively healthy. “I do think there’s some benefit to that just in terms of being able to play multiple people and get them reps. There’s no substitute for live game reps, and so you start to develop some other guys. I think you really get an opportunity to develop your depth, and so that’s good, especially when you’ve been able to win games. We never want to be without anybody, but if you are, it’s always great to go into those games and again, develop people and come out with a win. Because that’s ultimately all we want.”

    The offensive line is a perfect illustration. Without Bakhtiari and Jenkins, the Packers found out they had quality reserves in Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr.

    In terms of missed games, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the healthiest team while the Tennessee Titans have been the most injured.

    In terms of injury impact, the Buffalo Bills have been the most fortunate while the Baltimore Ravens have been the most impacted by a wide margin. The Chicago Bears, who will host Green Bay on Sunday, are in the middle of the pack.

    Key Decision Coming on Offensive Line

    USATSI_16508143(1)
    News

    Through Five Games, Here’s Truth on Packers’ Injury Numbers

    14 seconds ago
    Screenshot 2021-10-15 100705
    News

    With Guarded Optimism, Packers Ready to Tackle Jenkins’ Return

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15393736
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers at Bears

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16837940
    News

    Three Solutions (But Only Two Good Ones) for Packers to Find Gold

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16929529
    News

    Lewis Liked ‘Dope View’ of First-Half Catch

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16929531
    News

    Adams Off to Killer Start to Season

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16931716
    News

    Packers-Bears Injury Report: Chicago Loses Another Running Back

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15249493
    News

    Packers at Bears: Insider Knowledge

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16929532
    News

    LaFleur Not Panicking Over Early Red-Zone Issues

    Oct 14, 2021