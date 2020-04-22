Top Safeties in NFL Draft: Best of the Rest

Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield, who probably won’t be on Green Bay’s draft board, highlights the best of the rest from our Top 17 safeties.

No. 6: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (5-9 1/8, 203; 4.45 40): Winfield was a unanimous All-American with a school-record seven interceptions. He added 88 tackles (three sacks, 3.5 tackles for losses) and two forced fumbles. He was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Back of the Year and a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defender. For his career, he had nine interceptions and 15 total passes defensed. “I think versatility is my best attribute,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “I can pretty much play anywhere. Also, create takeaways. That’s my goal, to create takeaways for my team and that gives us the best opportunity to win. I’m going to do everything in my power to do that.”

According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed one touchdown pass but missed 15 tackles (missed-tackle rate of 15 percent). He’ll be too small for some teams to even consider, no matter the DNA and production. His father, Antoine Winfield Sr., was a star defensive back for the Bills and Vikings. “It’s just incredible to see what he did at his size,” he said. “He comes home every day and I see him, he’s a little guy. But the next thing you know, I see him on TV and he’s out there ballin’ with great players. That is what was really incredible about watching him play.” While his dad made a living in the slot, Winfield Jr. lined up there only 4 percent of the time.

No. 7: Terrell Burgess, Utah (5-11 3/8, 202; 4.46 40): A first-time starter as a senior, Burgess was an honorable mention on the all-Pac-12 team. Among our top 22 safeties, he was fifth with 80 tackles and second with eight tackles for losses. He had one interception – he dropped four others – broke up five others and gave up one touchdown. He missed nine tackles, his 10 percent missed-tackle rate trailing only Clemson’s K’von Wallace. As a freshman, he played defense in three games and caught one pass as a receiver. He’s got versatility, range and big-time speed.

He arrived at Utah as a corner, moved to receiver, then back to corner and finally to safety. As a senior, he lined up in the slot 44 percent of the time. “I just tried to keep my head on straight, do what I could, lean on my teammates and my coaches and then by the end I just showed what I can do,” Burgess told Deseret.com recently. “I knew I could do it. I think it was a great honor to be able to get invited to the combine and the Senior Bowl. I’m just thankful for that. I’m just excited to see what else will happen.”

A brother, Isiah Hennie, was a two-time honorable mention all-Big Sky receiver at Sacramento State. “I would win that matchup,” he told Whole Nine Sports. “I think over the years he has influenced me a lot. I started playing football because he played and now, he has just helped me have a strong-willed mind-set.”

No. 8: K'Von Wallace, Clemson (5-11, 206; 4.53): A 36-game starter, Wallace finished his career with 156 tackles, five interceptions, 15 additional breakups and two forced fumbles. As a senior, he had career highs with 72 tackles, two interceptions and 10 additional breakups. The 12 passes defensed trails only SMU’s Rodney Clemons in the class. He dropped four interceptions but missed only seven tackles – the 9 percent missed-tackle rate leading the draft class.

“Ball skills, attacking the ball and just getting better with that,” he said of the weakness to his game. “I'm getting better with my tackling. My tackling grade went up tremendously from my junior year to my senior year, but I feel like it's always room for improvement. Especially when I play safety; the team was counting on it to make that tackle, and I'm the last line of defense”

When Wallace was born, his father was in prison. He grew up in public housing, with crime and drugs right outside the door. His single mom worked hard to put food on the table and the lights on in the house – though sometimes ends failed to meet. Their journey paid off. Wallace is headed to the NFL and has completed microinternships with Cisco in 2018. “Single parent household,” he said at the Combine. “My mom did everything, working three or four jobs trying to provide for me and my family, my sisters. My mom did everything she could to provide for me and my sisters. I, from birth, had to become the man in the house. I had to do a lot of, main things in my home, take the trash out – anything that we can show my masculinity. My mom got me into sports at the age of 6 and played baseball, wrestle soccer, you name it. And I also had to get good grades. If I wasn't good in the classroom, I wouldn't be able to play. So football was my first love, my first sport I ever played, and I just fell in love with it ever since.”

No. 9: Kenny Robinson, XFL via West Virginia (6-2, 198; as listed by St. Louis BattleHawks): Robinson spent his first two seasons at West Virginia, recording seven interceptions during that span and earning second-team all-conference honors as a sophomore in 2018. However, he was kicked out of school for academic fraud. He detailed the reasons – his mom’s health problems and the death of a friend – in a piece for The Players Tribune. “I had been so focused on football that I had gotten lazy with my schoolwork — lazy to the point where I asked a friend to help with my classes, which were all online. I had an assignment due the same week that I went home for the funeral, and I asked my friend to do it for me. She did. But she turned it in at the same time that I was scheduled to be in a team meeting. I wasn’t at the meeting because I was back home. The timing of everything raised a red flag to the university.”

He considered transferring but instead joined the XFL. He picked off two passes in five games for St. Louis. “It was either go to school or help take care of my family and do what I love,” he told XFL.com. “The XFL is also paying for me to take classes still, so I can take classes and get my degree and take care of my family at the same time.” Said BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes, a 12-year NFL veteran: “I think he’s going to be fabulous. I really do. He’s athletic. He’s got great range. He’s got great ball skills. He’s a smart kid, understands the game, very instinctive. Those are the things that you dream for with a safety. He’ll come up and put you on the ground. He’s a very sure tackler.

No. 10: Julian Blackmon, Utah (5-11 3/4, 187; DNP 40): Blackmon went from two-time all-Pac-12 cornerback as a sophomore and junior to an All-American safety as a senior. Despite suffering a torn ACL in the Pac-12 Championship Game, he tied for the conference lead with four interceptions. He added 60 tackles (four for losses and 1.5 sacks), five breakups (nine total passes defensed) and two forced fumbles. His numbers would have been even more impressive had he not dropped three picks last year. He tackled well, too, with eight misses (12 percent). In four seasons, he finished with nine interceptions and 29 passes defensed. He’s got plenty of range; the lack of an offseason will hurt his development as he continues to get comfortable at his new position.

“The only thing he’s got going against him is that knee injury he suffered in the championship game, but if someone takes a chance on him they’re going to be very pleasantly surprised — not surprised, but rewarded for taking that chance. His rehab is coming along great,” coach Kyle Whittingham said recently. Blackmon embraced the position change. “It honestly feels like something that I am natural at,” he told the Salt Lake Tribune before the season. “Once I really understand it, that's when I get comfortable and start to perfect it. I'm not even close to perfect yet, but the more I'm getting comfortable, I'll be really good at the position.” Utah was his only FBS offer. “In the recruiting process it was a little bit frustrating because I knew I was as good as anybody else, but not getting the chance because I’m from Utah or whatever that little cliché is,” Blackmon told 247 Sports.

No. 11: Brandon Jones, Texas (5-11 1/8, 198; DNP 40): A three-year starter, Jones finished his career with 232 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He had career highs of 91 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed as a senior. Only Alabama’s Xavier McKinney had more tackles among our top 22 safeties. He didn’t test at the Combine following labrum surgery.

“I’d say my overall consistency and just my ability to be around people and help and communicate,” he said at the Combine when asked what he’s most proud of in his career. “I think my game has grown a lot and over the years. From the IQ standpoint, from speed and strength, I think my game has progressively grown. I feel I’m one of the hardest workers on the field.” Jones lined up in the slot 35 percent of the time. It didn’t always go well. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed seven touchdowns – by far the most in the draft class – and missed 15 tackles (14 percent). He’s a big hitter but his injury history is troubling, with the labrum, high-ankle sprain and broken rib his past two seasons.

“He's a marry-your-daughter kind of guy,” coach Todd Herman said at Big 12 Media Days. “He does everything right on and off the field and, oh, by the way, he's a really good football player.” During a visit to Austin’s Dell Children’s Medical Center, he formed a friendship with a 14-year-old who was battling bone cancer. As a gift, Jones gave him tickets to Texas’ bowl game. “I couldn’t imagine what he was going through,” Jones told the Athletic.

No. 12: J.R. Reed, Georgia (6-0 3/4, 202; 4.54 40): As a senior, Reed was a first-team All-American and finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best defensive player. He had one interception (dropped two), eight total passes defensed, one forced fumble and 54 tackles. He gave up three touchdowns and missed 13 tackles (20 percent). For his career, he had five interceptions and had a streak of 42 consecutive starts.

His father, Jake Reed, was a standout receiver for the Vikings and Saints over 12 NFL seasons. “From my dad, one of the things I learned at an early age is it's never too early to start being a pro,” he said at the Combine. “You've got to start being a pro now. So, if you want to be a pro, you've got to start now. Don't wait until you get to the league or wait until you get to college to act like a college player. You know, do it now. So, that started at a young age. And then from my uncle, it's just to be mean, nasty, and get after the ball and get after everybody, man, and never stop no matter how high you're up or low you're down. Always play hard and always impose your will on your opponent.” Even with the famous dad, he wasn’t a hot recruit – and recruiting interest waned even more when he suffered a torn ACL in his final high school game. So, he started his career at Tulsa in 2015 with the intention of getting to a better school. After one year, he decided to transfer. “You dream about being here. This is where I want to be and I'm going to go out here and compete and show everybody that I'm the best safety here.” He’s got the speed for coverage and the length (32 1/2-inch arms) to get better at beating blocks.

No. 13: Josh Metellus, Michigan (5-11, 209; 4.55 40): Mertellus was a three-time all-Big Ten selection, including a third-team choice as a senior. During his final season, he had 74 tackles (four for losses), two interceptions and five additional breakups. He dropped two interceptions and gave up four touchdowns. All five career interceptions came during his final two seasons. As a senior, he lined up in the slot 23 percent of the time and missed 10 tackles (12 percent).

“I’m telling teams I’m versatile,” he said at the Combine. “A lot of them see I played a lot of different positions. I show up on the field at a bunch of spots. At the Senior Bowl, they saw me play some corner. I got a lot of one-on-one reps – I had some great one-on-one reps – so I’ve been selling myself as just a defensive back, period. Safety, nickel, doesn’t matter, I can play anywhere. I’ve got the mind and the football IQ to be able to be moved around and still compete.” A native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Metellus played at Flanagan High School, which is coached by former NFL player Devin Bush. He’s got to reign in his aggression, both as a hitter and in coverage.

No. 14: Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland (5-10 5/8, 220; 4.64 40): Brooks was a three-time all-Big Ten selection, including a second-team choice as a senior. He led the Terps with 87 tackles and was second with 8.5 tackles for losses. Among our top 22 safeties, he was first in TFLs and fourth in tackles. Brooks added one interception (and dropped two others) and five additional breakups for six passes defensed. He gave up one touchdown. In his final three years, he had four interceptions and 27.5 TFLs.

At DuVal High School, the native of Lanham, Md., averaged 182 rushing yards per game as a senior quarterback. However, he suffered a broken wrist and compound leg fracture while attempting to pass. He almost quit the game. “I had a compound fracture on my right ankle (and) above my right wrist, too,” he said at the Combine. “I asked my mom, ‘Do I need to play this sport again?’ In the hospital, after I had my surgery, she asked me again, ‘Are you sure you want to stop playing this sport?’ I had a dream. I told her, ‘No, I don’t (want to quit), because I don’t think I could live without it.’”

He lined up in the slot 62 percent of the time. He missed 11 tackles (12 percent), according to Sports Info Solutions. “The things I do best are probably my aggression and playmaking ability on the run and pass. The thing I need to work on is probably my pad level. My shoulders tend to get high sometimes. I’ve got to show that I can move at a lower level.”

No. 15: Geno Stone, Iowa (5-10 3/8, 207; 4.62 40): In three seasons, Stone intercepted six passes and forced four fumbles. As a sophomore, he had four interceptions. As a junior, he had a career-high 70 tackles, one interception, four additional breakups and three forced fumbles to earn second-team all-Big Ten.

Stone was lightly recruited. Kent State was his only offer; nearby Penn State wasn’t interested. He grew from daily matchups against star tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, who were first-round picks last year. “I play against two first-round tight ends for two years,” Stone said at the Combine. “I feel like T.J. really helped me a lot. That's who I was lined up against a lot and just playing against him really helped me with my man coverage on a tight end. And I mean, Noah, he's almost a receiver.”

According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed one touchdown but missed an unsightly 18 tackles (21 percent, worst among our top 22 safeties). “I can match up on a receiver or a tight end,” he said. “I feel like people don't think I could match up on a slot receiver like that just because I really didn't get to show it a lot. But I'm ready to prove a lot of people wrong. I'm here to get with the best defensive backs in this class. I'm ready to show them I'm one of the best.”

No. 16: Brian Cole II, Mississippi State (6-1 3/4, 213; 4.52 40): A meandering career led to Cole becoming a first-time starter and team captain as a senior. In 2019, he recorded 65 tackles, eight tackles for losses, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and two additional breakups. He gave up three touchdowns and lined up in the slot 78 percent of the time. Cole played receiver at Michigan as a true freshman in 2015 but was released from the team, emerged as a top safety recruit at East Mississippi Community College in 2016, redshirted at MSU in 2017 and played a handful of games in 2018 until a season-ending pectoral injury. Despite all of that, the raw materials are attractive. What scouts must figure out is whether his so-so play was because he’s just not very good or whether it was a lack of experience.

Cole grew up in Saginaw, Mich., and played 7-on-7 football in Detroit. He was the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan. “God has a plan, and it just wasn’t meant for me to be there,” Cole told the Clarion Ledger. “I’m from there. You know what I’m saying? Now, I’m 12 hours away from home versus an hour away. I have friends everywhere out there in Michigan. I was moving too fast. Now, I don’t move. I don’t know where to go. I’m out here in Mississippi. I don’t have anything to do, but grind.” The showers at EMCC provided a dark reality check. “We wanted to get back to where we wanted to be," Cole told the Commercial Dispatch. "From getting scholarship money, to different benefits, flying to games ... when you have that, you lose it, then it humbles you and makes you want to to get back to where you were at.”

No. 17: Rodney Clemons, SMU (5-11 5/8, 209; 4.71 40): As a senior, Clemons recorded a team-leading four interceptions and added 78 tackles (3.5 for losses), 11 additional breakups (15 passes defensed), one forced fumble and one blocked kick. He gave up two touchdowns, according to Sports Info Solutions. A four-year starter, his final numbers included seven interceptions and 34 total passes defensed.

Among our top 22 safeties, he led the way with his 15 passes defensed. On the other hand, he missed 20 tackles, had a missed-tackle rate of 20 percent and ran a plodding 40. Amazingly, Clemons didn’t play football until his senior year at Katy Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. The team wasn’t good so Clemons didn’t play. Finally, coach Trey Herrmann persuaded him to join the team. He was a running back and receiver as a freshman but hurt his knee, then gave up the sport. “I went out there my senior year, got a few awards, accolades, and ended up getting a scholarship to SMU,” Clemons told the Katy Times. “I give a lot of credit to coach Trey Herrmann. I was skeptical at first about playing defense; I considered myself an offensive player. I like to score touchdowns. But he showed me I could have a future in the game playing defense.” His 40 time will scare off teams.