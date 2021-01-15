NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Two Days Until Kickoff: Two Packers-Rams X-Factors

Looking beyond the obvious, here are two X-factors – one for each team – ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Lambeau Field.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, you know the main characters for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

For Green Bay, it’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams, running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Jaire Alexander. For Los Angeles, it’s defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Cooper Kupp.

Looking beyond the obvious, here are two X-factors – one for each team – ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay: WR Allen Lazard

Adams vs. Ramsey will be must-see TV. The All-Pros had spectacular seasons, with Adams setting franchise receiving records and Ramsey throwing a wet blanket on the likes of Seattle’s DK Metcalf, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins the past few weeks.

Adams has dominated all comers this season and he might win again on Saturday, too, but the Packers are going to need to contributions elsewhere. That would make this a fine time for Lazard to get rolling.

With Adams sidelined early in the season, Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards and one touchdown at New Orleans. A core-muscle injury sustained in that game required surgery, and he missed the next six games. He’s posted modest numbers since returning to the lineup. Of his 33 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns, 13 receptions, 254 yards and two touchdowns came in the first three games compared to 20 receptions, 197 yards and one touchdown in the final seven games. Lazard, as usual, has done the dirty work with aplomb, but now it’s time for him to return to his role as a playmaker.

Los Angeles: S John Johnson

Donald has 13.5 sacks and could win his third Defensive Player of the Year award. Ramsey has been spectacular. Fellow cornerback Darious Williams led the Rams with four interceptions and 14 passes defensed in the regular season, then had a critical pick-six in the playoff win vs. Seattle.

Under the radar is hard-hitting safety John Johnson, who paced the team with 105 tackles. Taken under his wing as a rookie by Eric Weddle, Johnson has blossomed into a force and leader in the secondary. A two-way player, he’s had a key role in the Rams allowing zero 100-yard rushers and only one 300-yard passer. He delivered a jarring blow to the rocked-up Metcalf last week.

“Everybody's going to give a hundred percent effort, but if you could find ways to simplify the game, it makes you play a lot faster,” Johnson said of Weddle. “I think that’s one thing that Eric gave to me, is just certain techniques that I can see something and react faster than I would in the past. Just like little tips and stuff, releasing stems and routes and formations that he gave me just to play faster and I can relay it to the whole defense, as well.”

Davante_Adams_on_Jalen_Ramsey_SuperElite-6001fac9dfea140bda398bae_1_Jan_15_2021_20_32_41_poster
News

Who Will Win: Adams or Ramsey?

USATSI_15392927
News

Two Days Until Kickoff: Two Packers-Rams X-Factors

Mike_Smith_OLBs_Setting_Edge_vs_Run-600115f0e9e3792d42aadf97_1_Jan_15_2021_4_16_27_poster
News

Packers Find Edge Against Rushing Attacks

USATSI_15392573 (1)
News

Rodgers Among Finalists for FedEx Air Award

USATSI_11546702
Injuries

Packers-Rams Injury Report: Donald Will Play, Goff Will Start

Packers_OT_Billy_Turner_on_COVID_-6000acb4e9e3792d42aaddb5_1_Jan_14_2021_20_44_05_poster
News

Positive COVID Test Doesn’t Rattle Packers

Mike_Pettine_Packers_Defense_Trending_Ri-60008102fb74df5fefe850fa_1_Jan_14_2021_17_40_46_poster
News

On Other Side of Ball, Packers Have Big Advantage

Adams_vs_Ramsey_It_Will_Get_Chippy-5fffbaf2dfea140bda3972a8_1_Jan_14_2021_3_35_51_poster
News

Three Days Until Kickoff: Three Reasons to Worry vs. Rams

USATSI_13965954
News

Packers-Rams Wed. Injury Report: Veldheer on COVID-19 Reserve List