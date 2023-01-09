Walker Apologizes for ‘Another Stupid Decision’

Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for a “stupid” penalty that set up the Lions for the game-winning touchdown.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized via Twitter for being ejected from Sunday night’s NFL playoffs play-in game against the Detroit Lions.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” he tweeted. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.

“Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too. I’m sorry.”

Walker made the biggest mistake in a game filled with mistakes by the Packers.

The Lions trailed 16-13 in the fourth quarter but had moved the ball to the Green Bay 11. On first down, running back D’Andre Swift caught a pass for a gain of 2 yards. On the tackle, defensive tackle Jarran Reed struck Swift with a forearm to the head. As Detroit’s training staff came to check on Swift, Walker shoved one of the trainers in the back, only the other trainers who were crouched around Swift keeping him from falling to the turf. Teammate Devonte Wyatt also gave the trainer a nudge.

Walker was flagged and ejected. Meanwhile, instead of second-and-8 at the 9, it was first-and-goal at the 4. Jamaal Williams got the ball on three consecutive plays, scoring the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown with 5:55 remaining.

It was Walker’s second ejection of the season. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Walker became the first player in 15 years to be ejected twice in a season. That’s quite a feat considering, after he was ejected at Buffalo, he feared people would think he was a “bad guy” and was in tears.

Walker’s latest incident could result in a suspension to start next season.

“I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that,” Packers coach Mat LaFleur, his face red with anger, said after the game. “We’ve had a guy get ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls, I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards that we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable.”

More on Packers vs. Lions

Bad and boneheaded in finale

Aaron Rodgers faces a future that’s more uncertain than usual

Packers’ 2023 schedule is complete

Shocking loss ends Packers’ season

Live updates from Lambeau

Packers would have played 49ers in playoffs