Skip to main content

Watch: Action From Green Bay Packers Minicamp

Green Bay Packers minicamp started on Tuesday. Here is a taste of the action.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers minicamp is under way, and four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the field.

With Rodgers among the veterans who missed the first two weeks of the voluntary OTAs, this will be a key week in building a foundation for the start of training camp in late July.

“The more these guys can get around each other, the quicker they can start to build that chemistry that we know is so important in determining our success on the field,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Rodgers is 38 and entering his 18th season in the NFL. Of the rookie receivers, Romeo Doubs is 22, Christian Watson is 23 and Samori Toure is 24.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“He has been a captain, a leader of our football team for a long time,” LaFleur said of Rodgers. “These guys have grown up watching him for a really long time. To be in a huddle with him and be on the same field as him is pretty exciting for those young guys.”

LaFleur said everyone who is under contract is present. Receiver Allen Lazard is not here; he has not signed his restricted free agent tender.

With new personnel and some changes on the coaching staff, the minicamp and next week’s final days of OTAs will be important as LaFleur looks ahead to training camp and not the daily winners and losers.

“Right now, we’re trying to train these guys in terms of how to practice and again lay the foundation for what we want it to look like come fall,” LaFleur said. “It’s a process for us as coaches, too. There’s a lot of new faces in all three phases and we’re learning these players and what they do well. There’s going to be some adjustments, I guarantee, that are going to be made coming out of this in terms of maybe some things we might have to tweak schematically whether it’s offense, defense or special teams.”

Here is a look at some of today’s practice. We will have much more throughout the day and this week.

0FFE7C46-B2EC-43A6-9B34-B46298A62457
News

Watch: Action From Green Bay Packers Minicamp

By Bill Huber25 seconds ago
USATSI_17389717
News

Packers Have Cornered the Market, Which Could Be Super

By Bill Huber2 hours ago
USATSI_16498707
News

Green Bay Packers Minicamp Preview

By Bill Huber14 hours ago
dillonjones
News

Is Packers’ Jones-Dillon ‘Best Running Back Duo’ in NFL?

By Bill Huber23 hours ago
USATSI_9564843
News

Peppers Among Former Packers Nominated for College Hall of Fame

By Bill HuberJun 6, 2022
USATSI_16806355
News

Report: Rodgers Reports for Packers’ Minicamp

By Bill HuberJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18401665
News

Packers Have Strong History of Draft Double-Dipping

By Bill HuberJun 5, 2022
USATSI_16929779
News

Inexplicably, No Packers Selected for 25-And-Under List

By Bill HuberJun 4, 2022
USATSI_16930839
News

100 Days Until Kickoff: Six Reasons Why Packers Finally Will Win Super Bowl

By Bill HuberJun 3, 2022