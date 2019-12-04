Watch: LaFleur on Time with Redskins, Playoff Position

Hear what Packers coach Matt LaFleur had to say on Wednesday about his four seasons as quarterbacks coach in Washington.

Also, LaFleur was asked about the team's spot in the playoff race. They lead the Vikings in the NFC North by one game but also have a chance to earn a first-round bye.

"I think you always take notice, but still it always comes back to this football team," LaFleur said as part of the answer in the video above. "I think you have to have a general view of the landscape of the league. But ultimately it comes back to us and us taking care of our own business. It’s the same message. Go 1-0 this week"