Watch: Rodgers Became ‘Fast Friends’ with Lynch

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2004, Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch were teammates at the University of California.

In 2010, they almost reunited but a potential trade between the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers fell through, and Lynch wound up with the Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday night, the longtime friends met again at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers, the 36-year-old quarterback trying valiantly for a second Super Bowl, against Lynch, who came out of retirement a few weeks ago to help his former team after injuries obliterated its running back depth chart.

The Packers won 28-23 to advance to next week’s NFC Championship Game at San Francisco. Rodgers was superb, completing 16-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Lynch ran as hard as ever, getting 28 yards and a pair of touchdowns to show for his 12 carries.

After the game, Lynch walked into the Packers’ locker room to exchange words and, presumably, jerseys with Rodgers.

“Marshawn and I became fast friends back in 2004, the only year we got to play together,” Rodgers said. “He is one of my all-time favorite teammates, and I only had to play one year with him. But he has just an incredible personality and charisma, and he's just so fun to be around.”

The full answer from Rodgers is in the associated video.

Lynch called his return “solid” and it was “pretty solid” that he scored four touchdowns in three games. He said, “I’m not sure” when asked if he would return for the 2020 season, then continued, “I’ll say it like this, though. This is a vulnerable time for a lot of the young dudes, you feel me? If I had an opportunity to let those young (guys) know something, I’d say take care of your money because that (stuff) don’t last forever.”

