Watch: The Best of Packers CB Jaire Alexander’s Season

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After intercepting five passes during his first four seasons, Green Bay Packers cornerback intercepted five passes to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2022.

It might not have been a lockdown season for Alexander but he was at his playmaking best. His leadership also stepped to the forefront. Immediately after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia that sent the team’s record to 4-8, Alexander delivered a speech in the visitors’ locker room.

“Shoot, that we need to play better,” Alexander recalled last week. “It’s got to mean something to guys. At that point, losing was not a good feeling, so I told them, basically, it needed to mean something. I don’t want to see nobody laughing, no smiling, you feel me? Because I was going to get upset about that, because I care about it.”

It worked. Green Bay won its next four games before losing the season finale against Detroit, a game that kept the Packers out of the playoffs. Green Bay’s defense didn’t give up more than 20 points in any of those games.

“I don’t normally do that, but I needed to get some things off my chest and I think it resonated with a lot of people,” Alexander said.

Alexander’s five interceptions were one off the NFL lead. His 14 passes defensed, including one in his masterpiece vs. Justin Jefferson in Week 17, were one shy of the league’s top 10. According to Sports Info Solutions, Alexander allowed a sub-50 percent completion rate in 2019, 2020 and 2021 – the only defensive back in the league to perform at that elite level. In 2022, he allowed a 56.5 percent completion rate.

