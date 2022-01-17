Here’s Your Packers-49ers Playoff Forecast

It's going to be cold on Saturday but not mind-numbing cold when the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It will be a seasonably cold night when the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game.

According to WBAY-TV meteorologist Steve Beylon, it will be 15 degrees with a wind chill of 6 at kickoff.

Courtesy WBAY-TV's Steve Beylon

With a kickoff temperature of 15 or colder, the Packers in games started by Aaron Rodgers have won four in a row. That includes a 37-10 romp over Minnesota in Week 17.

“We think it’s Packer weather, honestly,” defensive lineman Dean Lowry said this week. “Go back to our game against Minnesota. We played great team defense. That was probably our most complete game of the year, against Minnesota in that freezing weather. We’re used to it. Even today, we were outside the whole practice. We just think it fits our strength of playing tough defense and having a quarterback and an offense that’s experienced in this weather.”

Their last cold-weather loss against Rodgers? The 2013 wild-card playoffs against San Francisco, a 23-20 loss with a kickoff temperature of 5.

Working in their favor for this game is the Packers are coming off a bye and relatively healthy while the 49ers will be traveling on a short week. The Packers opened as 4-point favorites at SI Sportsbook, 4 1/2 points at BetOnline and FanDuel, and 5 1/2 points at BetMGM. By Monday morning, line was up to 5 1/2 at SI and still 4 1/2 at FanDuel.

Both teams are hotter than the weather. The Packers had won five in a row before losing the meaningless finale at Detroit. Including its upset victory over Dallas on Sunday, San Francisco has won eight of its last 10 overall.

The Packers were the NFL’s only team to go undefeated at home, a perfect 8-0 mark. San Francisco is 9-3 on the road.

Green Bay won at San Francisco 30-28 in Week 3. The teams have changed since then, obviously. The Packers didn’t have five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari for that game while the 49ers didn’t have standout running back Elijah Mitchell available. The Packers’ offensive line will be put to a test by a 49ers defensive front that posted five sacks and 14 quarterback hits against the Cowboys while limiting their running backs to a meager 2.8 yards per carry.

The Packers and 49ers have split four playoff games but Rodgers is 0-3 against his childhood favorite team in the postseason: 45-31 at San Francisco in 2012, 23-20 at Lambeau Field in 2013 and 37-20 at San Francisco in the 2019 NFC title game.

The Packers posted back-to-back-to-back 13-win seasons, a first in NFL history. It won coming out of their playoff bye in 2019 (28-23 vs. Seattle) and 2020 (vs. the Rams). The home team is 14-2 in the divisional round the last four years.

NFL Divisional Playoffs Schedule

Saturday

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 7:15 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday

Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:30 p.m. (CBS)