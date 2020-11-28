What Packers’ Roster Moves Mean Against Bears

The Green Bay Packers elevated inside linebacker De’Jon Harris and running back Mike Weber from the practice squad on Saturday for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s what those moves mean.

Elevated

LB De’Jon Harris: With fellow inside linebackers Kris Barnes (COVID-19 reserve) and James Burgess (placed on injured reserve earlier in the week) out of action, Harris will fill the void on special teams as well as defensive depth behind Christian Kirksey, Kamal Martin, Ty Summers and Oren Burks. This is Harris’ second elevation; he played 13 snaps on special teams in Week 4 against Atlanta.

RB Mike Weber: With rookie AJ Dillon on the COVID-19 reserve list, Weber will be the third or fourth back behind Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Tyler Ervin (questionable, ribs). Weber was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 11 following Dexter Williams’ season-ending knee injury. He was elevated to the active roster for the first time last week but did not play.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Weber rushed for 2,676 yards (5.9 average) and 24 touchdowns. He started off with a bang with 1,096 yards (6.0 average) and nine touchdowns as a freshman, then added 626 yards (6.2 average) and 10 touchdowns during an injury-plagued sophomore season and 954 yards (5.5 average) and five scores as a junior in 2018. He added 54 career receptions (for 297 yards), including 21 receptions for 112 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown in his final season.

Cornerbacks

Of note, Kevin King and Josh Jackson were listed as questionable but Stanford Samuels and KeiVarae Russell were not brought up from the practice squad.