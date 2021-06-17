Sports Illustrated home
What’s Point of Having Five Quarterbacks?

With four quarterbacks on the practice field on Tuesday, only Jordan Love took reps during competitive periods.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are the only team in the NFL with five quarterbacks on the roster, a lengthy depth chart led by MVP Aaron Rodgers and potential replacement Jordan Love.

There’s obviously some mystery regarding Rodgers’ future. That’s led to the obvious force-feeding of reps to Love and an unusual dynamic for coach Matt LaFleur.

Last week, former Cincinnati Bengals backup Jacob Dolegala took part in the Packers’ mandatory minicamp as a tryout player. During the three practices, he took two snaps during 11-on-11 periods. Afterward, the Packers signed him as the fifth quarterback, adding him to a depth chart that includes veteran Blake Bortles and young Kurt Benkert.

The Packers’ offseason program concluded this week with three organized team activities. The second of the week, on Tuesday, was the lone practice open to reporters. There were 15 snaps during a 7-on-7 passing period and 20 snaps of 11-on-11 drills. Love took all 35 of those snaps.

So, what’s the point of having four quarterbacks on the practice field if the overwhelming majority of the snaps are going to go to Love?

“There’s so many more components than just the 11-on-11 team drills or the 7-on-7s,” LaFleur said after OTAs wrapped up on Thursday. “You’re throwing routes on air and, as good as I like to think I can throw the ball or (quarterbacks coach) Luke Getsy can throw the ball, you want NFL quarterbacks throwing those to the receivers, backs, whoever it may be. So, you need those arms. I’m sure as we get closer to training camp and things can become a little bit clear for us, we potentially could make an adjustment there. But you’re right, it is tough to get four quarterbacks the reps that they need. So, that’s why when they get those opportunities to go in there and play they’ve got to take advantage of them and they’ve got to be ready.”

Training camp will begin on July 27. Will LaFleur have to fashion two practice plans, one with Rodgers and one without? His answer is in the video.

