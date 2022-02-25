What’s Rodgers Waiting For?

The season ended more than one month ago. What's taking Aaron Rodgers so long to decide his future with the Green Bay Packers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season ended on the night of Jan. 22. That means Aaron Rodgers has had about a month to figure out what he wants to do next year.

Does he want to return for a 15th season as the starting quarterback?

Does he want to pursue a championship in Denver or elsewhere?

Or does he want to pursue the rest of his life?

A few days after the season ended, on Jan. 25, Rodgers made his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“You have to imagine yourself in those situations,” Rodgers said of retirement, “because I don’t want to be sitting there during the season going, ‘Man, I probably should’ve hung it up.’ Or, sitting there and not with the organization – a organization – and going, ‘God, I should be playing right now.’ I think it’s just a trust that I’ll know exactly what to do. Once you make a decision, that’s the decision and you move forward. Until you get to that certainty you don’t make a decision. There also is a timeframe for this because I understand that my decision does impact a number of other people’s decisions. I want to be very sensitive to that, so I’ll definitely make a decision sooner rather than later.”

It’s one day short of a month since Rodgers said he’d make a decision “sooner rather than later.” And yet, with the window for the franchise tag – which could be used on his close friend and superstar teammate Davante Adams – having opened a couple days ago, there has been no decision.

Well, maybe there has been a decision.

It’s still striking that the Packers are bringing back Tom Clements to coach quarterbacks. Clements, of course, knows Rodgers well, having worked together from 2006 through 2016. During their time together, Rodgers won one Super Bowl, two MVPs and reached two additional NFC Championship Games. Other than perhaps only casually, Clements doesn’t know coach Matt LaFleur or quarterback Jordan Love.

“I think it’s an example of how Aaron is a part of the conversation of things that do affect his job,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday.

What a sentence. How would the quarterbacks coach affect Rodgers’ life if he’s not going to be the quarterback?

Sure, the hiring of Clements could be a lure to Rodgers. But look at it from Clements’ perspective. He’s 68 and retired after the 2020 season. Coming out of retirement and coming to Green Bay to coach Rodgers? Probably a pretty easy decision. Coming out of retirement and coming to Green Bay to join a roster full of players and coaches he doesn’t know? Perhaps not so much.

“I love Tom,” Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday. “I owe him so much credit for my development, so I’m happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he’s one of those special, special coaches. Doesn’t get all the credit he deserves. He’s just been one of those lifer guys in the business, but fantastic teacher of the game and great for young players, as well. When I was a young player, offseason was obviously different back then, but, man, he was instrumental in my development.”

Perhaps Rodgers already has told Gutekunst that he’d like to come back. Returning to Green Bay would require a contract extension. From Rodgers’ perspective, a new deal could help ensure he’d end his career with the Packers. That would be a big deal for him. From the team’s perspective, it needs every dime of cap space it can find. With a base salary of almost $26.5 million for 2022, the final season remaining under his current contract, there’s plenty of cap help to be mined from Rodgers’ contract.

“Obviously, his (cap) number is what it is, so that’s certainly something we would like to do,” Gutekunst said.

Yes, Rodgers could have said on McAfee that he intended to come back to Green Bay. However, waiting until all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed is the prudent thing to do.

The guess – and this is only a guess – is news of Rodgers’ decision will be followed closely by news of Rodgers’ contract.