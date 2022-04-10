Which Defensive Linemen Might Be Off Packers’ NFL Draft Board?

An under-the-radar NFL Draft need for the Green Bay Packers is defensive line, with Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed headed to free agency.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the addition of Jarran Reed, the Green Bay Packers don’t have an immediate need on the defensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That doesn’t mean they won’t draft one with an early-round pick, though. Reed and Dean Lowry will become free agents after the season, leaving only Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton and Jack Heflin on the current depth chart.

Since the move to a 3-4 scheme in 2008, the Packers have selected 17 defensive linemen. Generally speaking, they prefer athletes.

The Scouting Combine average for a defensive lineman in the 40-yard dash is 5.11, according to MockDraftable.com. The Packers’ average is 5.01. Since B.J. Raji ran a 5.23 in the 40 at 337 pounds in 2009, only one Packers pick has run slower than the Combine average: Josh Boyd, who missed the mark by merely 0.03 in 2013.

The Combine average in the 20-yard shuttle – generally a key tool for the Packers – is 4.64 seconds. Five Packers ran slower: 2021 fifth-round pick Slaton (4.84), Raji (4.69), Boyd (4.65) and third-round flops Khyri Thornton (4.76) in 2014 and Montravius Adams (4.89) in 2017. Adams and Slaton swung things in their favor with fast 40s (4.89 for Adams and 5.09 at 330 pounds for Slaton).

The three-cone drill doesn’t mean a thing. At merely 304 pounds, Thornton ran his in 7.83 seconds – 0.16 seconds slower than the Combine average – and was taken 85th overall, anyway.

Relative Athletic Score, which combines all the height-weight-speed figures, is a handy way to check how prospects rank against their peers on a 0 to 10 range, with 0 being the worst athlete imaginable and 10 being a freak. The six defensive linemen picked over the last six drafts: Slaton (7.96 in 2021), Kingsley Keke (7.96 in 2019), James Looney (9.75 in 2018), Adams (7.89 in 2017), Kenny Clark (7.54 in 2016) and Dean Lowry (9.99 in 2016). Overall, only Raji (4.33) and Thornton (6.38) scored less than 7.1.

Arm length is a great trait for a defensive lineman, but Lowry’s 31-inch arms ranked far below the historic average of about 33 1/8.

Way back in the day, when the Packers were moving to the 3-4 and the 49ers were the gold standard, Justin Smith was considered the prototype for a defensive end at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. That’s still true, but the Packers drafted Mike Daniels (6-0 1/2) in 2012 and Christian Ringo (6-0 3/4) in 2015.

With that history, who could be out among draft-worthy prospects? Unlike some other positions, the top of the draft board should be intact.

40: Idaho’s Noah Elliss (5.66 at 346 pounds), Syracuse’s McKinley Williams (5.41 at 291 pounds), LSU’s Neil Farrell (5.41 at 330), Kentucky’s Marquan McCall (5.41 at 354), Iowa State’s Eyioma Uwazurike (5.32 at 316), UCLA’s Otito Ogbonnia (5.31 at 324) and Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy (5.30 at 308). Uwazurike’s 4.75 in the shuttle could save him. Elliss injured a hamstring on his 40, so his time might be irrelevant.

Shuttle: Farrell (5.05 at 330 pounds), Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis (4.91 at 310 pounds), Tennessee’s Matthew Butler (4.81 at 297 pounds), Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett (4.80 at 300 pounds), Michigan’s Chris Hinton (4.85 at 305 pounds).

RAS: Kentucky’s Marquan McCall (1.02), LSU’s Neil Farrell (1.44), Miami’s Jonathan Ford (3.56), Arizona State’s D.J. Davidson (4.09), Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett (4.55), Arkansas’ John Ridgeway (4.72), UCLA’s Otito Ogbonnia (4.79), Michigan’s Chris Hinton (5.51).

All-Packers Mock Draft 4.0 Using the simulator at Pro Football Focus, here is our fourth all-Packers mock draft. First Round: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas This was an easy one. Of the Big Five receivers – Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, USC’s Drake London, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks – only Burks was available. So, Burks is the pick. Burks might not have great speed but his physicality will fit what coach Matt LaFleur likes to do. First Round: OLB Boye Mafe With absolutely no depth behind the starters, the Packers are one injury away from a major problem. Is Mafe a dominating player? No. Is Mafe a finished product? Not even close. In 2019, the same things were said about Rashan Gary. That picked worked out OK. This one will, too. Mafe had seven sacks as a senior and fits the bill physically at 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds with ridiculous 4.53 speed in the 40. With the offensive tackles off the board, this pick took 0.2 seconds. Second Round: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State LaFleur wants speed. At 6-foot-4 and with a 4.37 clocking in the 40, speed is what Marquez Valdes-Scantling brought to the party. Hello, Christian Watson, who at 6-foot-4 has 4.36 speed, better all-around athleticism and a better skill-set. He dominated the FCS ranks not only as a receiver but as a kickoff returner. Linebacker Quay Walker and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas were considerations. Second Round: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State The last two seasons have been ruined by David Bakhtiari’s torn ACL. As it stands with Elgton Jenkins coming off a torn ACL, the Packers will line up in Week 1 with Bakhtiari at left tackle, Yosh Nijman at right tackle and … who knows as the No. 3. This is a huge need. Lucas might be a bit of a reach at this spot but he’s got the athleticism the Packers covet on the offensive line and a wealth of pass-protecting experience. Third Round: TE Jelani Woods, Virginia PFF gave this pick an F. Robert Tonyan, who is mostly an overgrown receiver, and Marcedes Lewis, who is mostly a glorified offensive lineman, are back but will be free agents next season. The Packers have a history of tight ends in the third round with Richard Rodgers, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara. A transfer from Oklahoma State, he caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods is an elite physical package for the position. Fourth Round: DT Neil Farrell, LSU The Packers have Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton and veteran addition Jarran Reed as their defensive linemen. They need one more to give them a five-man rotation for the season. Farrell is a massive man at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. SEC blockers couldn’t handle his combination of size and surprising quickness. Fourth Round: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo PFF hated this pick, giving it a D-minus. Anderson is an elite package at 6-foot-2 and with 4.36 speed in the 40. He played deep, in box and has a history of coverage. Zero interceptions the past three seasons is troubling. If nothing else, he will be a weapon on special teams. He has a strong history in that capacity, with more than 800 snaps on the Rockets’ kicking units. The Packers have a potential long-term need at safety, with Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage entering their final season under contract. Fifth Round: LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M PFF hated this pick, too, dispensing another F. Hansford caught three passes as a redshirt freshman receiver in 2017 before making the move to defense in 2019. In 2021, he led the team with 89 tackles and was third with 8.5 tackles for losses. At 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, he’s got good speed (4.64 in the 40) and strength (24 reps on the bench). If his vision improves with experience, he could become a quality starter. Seventh Round OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham At 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds, Zakelj started 45 games over five seasons at the school made famous by Vince Lombardi. He was a four-time all-conference selection. With 32 1/2-inch arms, he’ll probably be headed to guard. The Packers are always looking for versatile backups on the line and he was the best available after UConn’s uberathletic Ryan Van Demark went one spot earlier. RB Tyler Goodson, Iowa With Aaron Jones a potential cap-saving cut next offseason and with Kylin Hill coming off a torn ACL, I really wanted to throw a late-round pick at a running back. During his final season, Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards and caught 31 passes. At about 200 pounds, he doesn’t pack much of a punch but he’s got 4.42 speed in the 40 and superb footwork. It’s pretty easy to see him lining up in the slot in the old Tyler Ervin role. CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State The Packers have a great starting trio at cornerback but little in the way of depth. Watson was a first-time starter as a senior, when he picked off two passes and broke up five. He’s got size (6-foot-2), speed (4.48), athleticism (38 vertical) and physicality. He’s just raw. So long as Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes start all 17-plus games together, he can watch and learn as a rookie.

