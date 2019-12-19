PackersMaven
Whoever Gets the Ball, Vikings’ Run Game Has Produced

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to ESPN.com, Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is not expected to play in Monday night’s NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

That report allegedly was news to Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

“I didn’t see any report,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer has a potential conundrum in the backfield, with Cook battling a shoulder injury and backup Alexander Mattison inactive last week with an ankle injury. Cook is seventh in the league with 1,135 rushing yards, second on the team with 53 receptions and third in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He ran for 154 yards and finished with 191 total yards in Week 2 in Green Bay, a day highlighted by his 75-yard touchdown. Cook is averaging 4.5 yards per carry but Mattison is averaging 4.6.

Either way, Mike Boone figures to be thrust into a prominent role. Boone, an undrafted free agent in 2018 after rushing for 2,250 yards and adding 65 receptions at Cincinnati, has carried 21 times for 97 yards (4.6 average). Both touchdowns came off the bench last week against the Chargers.

“You know, I think they’ve done such a good job no matter who’s been in there,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “Certainly, Dalvin Cook’s one of the premier backs in this game. No doubt about it. I think Mattison’s, I tell you what, he’s looked really good, as well. Then Boone, I didn’t know much about him, but he had a productive day. So, they’ve got pieces there and I think it all starts for them up front, how they come off the ball and they’ve got a really good scheme.”

Minnesota has rushed for at least 120 yards in 10 of 14 games. That's why LaFleur predicted the game would be an "old-fashioned, physical fight" between the border rivals.

“I think part of it is sticking with it and part of it is the scheme, obviously the runners, the guys up front have done a good job,” Zimmer said. “I think our offensive coaches have done a great job this year of putting them in the right position, making things look the same, technique and footwork and hand placement, those have all been big. And then we’ve got some good players, too.”

Green Bay’s run defense, other than the long run by Cook, played well in Week 2 and has rounded back into form the past three games. The Packers didn’t allow a run of longer than 9 yards last week against Chicago, even though defensive coordinator Mike Pettine played his nickel and dime packages for every snap.

