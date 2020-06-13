Without Rodgers, Where Do Packers Rank in NFC North?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterback, obviously, is the most important position in football. It might be the most important position in all of sports. Teams with great quarterbacks have a chance to win every week and every season. Teams with bad quarterbacks have almost no chance.

Last season, the Green Bay Packers finished 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game. It wasn’t Aaron Rodgers’ finest season – not by a long shot – but he’s still Aaron Rodgers and he still demands respect from opponents.

Taking away the quarterbacks, who’s got the best roster in the NFC North?

That would be the Minnesota Vikings, according to the Draft Network.

“The Minnesota Vikings have arguably the best tight end group, definitely the best running back and a top offensive and defensive line to take the No. 1 spot in these non-QB rankings,” wrote Alexis Mansanarez in part of her look at the Vikings. “However, the 2020 season will have a lot of unknowns with the amount of turnover during the offseason. The Vikings parted ways with a laundry list of stars, most notably wide receiver Stefon Diggs.”

That the Vikings’ backfield is “definitely” better than Green Bay’s is subject to debate. Regardless, the Packers checked in second in this look at the division.

“Davante Adams is easily the best receiver in the division and one of the best in the league, but behind him are so-so pass-catching options in Devin Funchess and Allen Lazard,” wrote Mansanarez in part of her summation. “Instead of the Packers electing to add to their receiver or tight end room, they added a quarterback they don’t need in the immediate future and muddied the backfield with another rusher. It’s nice to have options, but it would be nicer to produce on multiple levels.”

Click here for the full breakdowns of the Packers and their NFC North peers.