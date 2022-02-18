Yahoo Mock Draft: Packers Go Big in First Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A first-round pick in 2016, Kenny Clark has carried the Green Bay Packers’ defensive line for most of his six NFL seasons.

It’s just not a position the Packers have dedicated a lot of resources. Over the last eight drafts, Clark is the only defensive lineman they’ve selected within the first 90 picks.

Could that change this year? A lot of that depends on Green Bay’s list of needs following free agency, but it’s a possibility. In Yahoo’s latest mock draft, the Packers landed Houston’s Logan Hall with the 28th overall selection. The lanky Hall is not the prototype from a size perspective but he is an ascending player who carried a strong senior season through the Senior Bowl.

“The Packers always seem to go just a bit off-radar with their first-round selections,” Yahoo’s Eric Edholm wrote. “Yet taking Hall here wouldn't necessarily be a reach, as he’s steadily raised his stock over the past year and could be a perfect post for their odd front.”

Hall was a bit of a one-year wonder. After recording 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses during his first three seasons, he piled up 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses as a senior to earn first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors.

“(Hall’s) unique in the fact that he can play every position on the defensive line,” UH defensive coordinator Doug Belk said during fall camp. “That’s very unusual for a guy with his length and size to be able to play every position on the D-line and be effective. He’s very disruptive. He can become a matchup issue inside and then he has speed and power on the outside.”

Hall arrived at Houston tipping the scales at 218 pounds but measured 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds at the Senior Bowl, where he was one of the big-time standouts overall and during the one-on-one pass-rushing drills.

“He’s active with his hands, quick and ultraversatile,” ESPN.com’s Todd McShay wrote. “I could see him playing defensive end or 4-technique in a 4-3 scheme, or the 5-technique or nose tackle in a 3-4. Watching him this week, I struggle with why he isn’t in the first-round conversation. Maybe it’s simply because he doesn’t have a true fit. Versatility can work for and against you. But personally, I love a player who offers the ability to play all over the place.”

That is exactly what he was hoping to accomplish at the marquee all-star game.

“I want to dominate, especially coming from a non-Power Five school,” Hall told Pro Football Network. “My goal is to go in there and showcase my talents. That’s especially important for me to show my flexibility.

“I’m going to focus on the process and keep my head down. I’m focused on proving myself and doing everything I’m supposed to be doing. It’s very exciting. I can’t wait to show the NFL teams what I’m all about and make a name for myself.”