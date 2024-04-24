Canales 'Definitely' Told Xavier Legette + 50 Others They Would Be Drafted at No. 33
Dave Canales is a pretty transparent guy. He’ll tell you just about anything, and in great detail. But he’s not going to just give away who the Panthers really like and want to draft- be it to a player, the media, or just the general public.
A few days ago, a video of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette went viral in the Carolina’s after he told John Crumpler of USA Today that the Panthers told him they will take him if he makes it to No. 33.
While Legette is someone the Panthers certainly have interest in, he’s not the only prospect they are considering with that top selection of the second round.
This afternoon, Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked about that conversation and responded, “Yeah, oh yeah. I mean, it was a great conversation. I definitely said that to him and about… fifty other guys. It’s actually a lead-in question. So, when we draft you at 33, what happens now? And then there’s a bunch of questions that happen after that. But yeah, part of the process.”
In recent weeks, and even days, Canales has been hearing suggestions from fans all over Charlotte about who the team should draft when out and about with his family.
“Who did I get yesterday? I got Ladd McConkey from a guy at Flower Child. What else did I get? I got a Chop Robinson two days ago. I get Legette a lot. People are throwing names at me and I think it’s really fun. My response is always, ‘Yeah, what a great player…wouldn’t that be cool.”