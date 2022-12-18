List of Inactives for Panthers vs Steelers
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
S Juston Burris
OL Larnel Coleman
DE Amaré Barno
PITTSBURGH STEELERS INACTIVES
QB Kenny Pickett
DB Josh Jackson
LB Myles Jack
G Kendrick Green
DL Jonathan Marshall
