Sam Darnold to Remain as Panthers Starting QB Following Bye Week

He may not have been asked to do much, but Sam Darnold got the job done and as a result of it, he'll remain as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks two weeks from today.

"Yes. He does start at Seattle," Wilks said. "I thought he did a good job today. I still got to evaluate the tape. But again, [he] managed the game, ran the offense efficiently, connected down the field at times. We moved the pocket. He did a good job of getting outside. We tried to establish that early on, so on the surface, pretty good."

Darnold completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 164 yards and a touchdown in the team's 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon. He made a handful of really impressive throws including a 26-yard pass off his back foot and across his body with pressure in his face to DJ Moore for his lone touchdown of the day. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Darnold unleashed a beautiful deep ball, hitting Moore in stride for a 52-yard gain.

Darnold's ability to push the ball gives this offense a chance to be more successful and Wilks took notice of that.

"His arm strength. Being able to put the ball down the field. His ability to get outside the pocket and win with his feet. Sam's extremely athletic and people probably really don't see or think that...and he's fast. He's shown a lot in practice and you saw a lot of that today."

