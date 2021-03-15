80 Prospects in 80 Days: LSU LB Jabril Cox

Each day leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, we will take a look at prospects that should be on the Carolina Panthers' radar. We will look at roughly eleven prospects per round to give a better idea of potential draftees beyond just the first round.

Here's our schedule for the next 80 days:

1st Round: Feb. 8th - Feb. 21st

2nd Round: Feb. 22nd - Mar. 6th

3rd Round: Mar. 7th - Mar. 18th

4th Round: Mar. 19th - Mar. 29th

5th Round: Mar. 30th - Apr. 8th

6th Round: Apr. 9th - Apr. 18th

7th Round: Apr. 19th - Apr. 28th

Prospect No. 36: LB Jabril Cox

College: LSU

Height: 6'4" Weight: 231 lbs

Draft range: Early 3rd round

Analysis: When it comes to some of the best pass coverage linebackers in the 2021 draft, Jabril Cox is right there near the top. He recorded three interceptions and five pass deflections in his one season at LSU after transferring in from North Dakota State. There are not many body types that Cox can't handle in pass coverage. He has the ability to match up with speedsters underneath and can also handle the big fellas in the slot that attack the middle of the field. Run support is an area that he can certainly improve on but I don't see it as a major concern. Cox has to do a better job of identifying the play pre-snap so that he can fill up the running lanes much sooner. The more reps he receives, the better he will be.

Analysis from Eric Herauf of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

The Panthers felt the loss of the dynamic Luke Kuechly, who retired after the 2019 season. Shaq Thompson took a significant step forward in his growth, but the rest of the linebacking core failed to show up. Rookie Jeremy Chinn also filled in at linebacker during the season. Cox is a multi-dimensional player, who is excellent in coverage and proved that during Senior Bowl week. Even at 6-foot-4, Cox was able to hang with tight ends and running backs, breaking up passes or bringing down the pass-catcher immediately, preventing big yards after the catch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.