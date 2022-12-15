Al Holcomb on Jaycee's Day in Seattle, Wilks Coming Back to Carolina, Steelers Prep + More

His role in Steve Wilks returning to Carolina

"Steve is an outstanding defensive coach and when we had some turnover on the staff, I just approached Coach Rhule and just gave him a recommendation. Obviously thought very highly of Steve. Knew he would do a fantastic job of coaching the defensive backs in helping our defense and helping our team overall. Steve's reputation speaks for itself and when he came in and Matt gave him the opportunity to come in and interview, he was impressive and Matt saw the same things that I had known about Steve."

If he has preached taking the ball away because of Kenny Pickett's hand size leading to being prone to fumbles

"Not particularly in correlation to his hand size. Every week we try to emphasize getting the ball out in terms of fumbles. That's just a point of emphasis regardless of hand size or anything like that."

Thoughts on Jaycee Horn shutting down DK Metcalf

"I thought he did a nice job. He accepted the challenge early in the week, explained to him what the matchups were and really went into great detail in terms of his film study and some of the tendencies that we saw together and shared together in terms of his route running tree, his body language, his demeanor, some of those things that gave him a little bit of a tip. And then he really good vision, good technique, and had some excellent breaks on the ball."

What it's like when a team just gashes a defensively consistently on the ground

"It's demoralizing. Because when they can control the line of scrimmage and as a play-caller, from a defensive standpoint, if you're giving up four, five, six yards a clip, it really puts you at a disadvantage in terms of play-calling. It's not a good feeling, obviously.'

