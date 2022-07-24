Skip to main content

All 53: CB Keith Taylor Jr. Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor Jr.

CB Keith Taylor Jr.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 195

College: Washington

NFL Stats: 38 tackles, 3 PBUs

Projected 2022 Stats: 33 tackles, 5 PBUs, 1 INT

Depth Chart Projection: No. 4 CB

Taylor surprised a lot of people this year, playing well past his preseason expectations. Not only did he play well in a rotational role but stepped up and delivered in his three starts. As good as he was a year ago, he's still the fourth-best corner on the roster. He'll still see a good bit of playing time but he won't be on the field nearly as much as Donte Jackson or Jaycee Horn. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Taylor has been terrific in pass coverage, but has yet to record a single interception in the last five years. He went his entire collegiate career without pulling one down and went interceptionless as a rookie. Creating turnovers is the next part of his game that needs to come.

