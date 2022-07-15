Skip to main content

All 53: LB Cory Littleton Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton.

LB Cory Littleton

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 228

College: Washington 

NFL Stats: 495 tackles, 26 TFLs, 16 QB hits, 9 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries

Projected 2022 Stats:  71 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 QB hits, 2 sacks

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Littleton brings a much-needed veteran presence to the Panthers' defense. The linebacking unit was fairly limited on experience a year ago aside from Shaq Thompson. Now, the Panthers have several options to roll out in different packages. Littleton will likely split time with Luvu at the SAM backer spot.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Littleton has been a starter for much of his career, so it'll be interesting to see how well he performs if he does indeed split reps with Luvu. There's not going to be another linebacker that comes through the door that will kick Littleton off the 53-man roster. His roster spot is more than safe.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design
GM Report

Roundtable: Should the Panthers Make Changes/Updates to Their Uniforms?

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
NFL Offseason Report Card NFC South
GM Report

NFC South Offseason Report Card

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.01.19 AM
GM Report

Predicting the Madden 23 Ratings for the Panthers' Defensive Starters

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_18497764_168388579_lowres
GM Report

All 53: LB Frankie Luvu Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
USATSI_17412288_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Explaining Why Sam Darnold Could Be the Panthers' QB1 to Begin 2022 Season

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 12.06.21 AM
GM Report

Predicting the Madden 23 Ratings for the Panthers' Offensive Starters

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022
USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

All 53: DT Daviyon Nixon Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022
USATSI_16956189_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Johnny Hekker Posts Funny Tweet About Giving Baker Mayfield His Jersey Number

By Schuyler CallihanJul 13, 2022