All 53: LB Cory Littleton Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

LB Cory Littleton

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 228

College: Washington

NFL Stats: 495 tackles, 26 TFLs, 16 QB hits, 9 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries

Projected 2022 Stats: 71 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 QB hits, 2 sacks

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Littleton brings a much-needed veteran presence to the Panthers' defense. The linebacking unit was fairly limited on experience a year ago aside from Shaq Thompson. Now, the Panthers have several options to roll out in different packages. Littleton will likely split time with Luvu at the SAM backer spot.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Littleton has been a starter for much of his career, so it'll be interesting to see how well he performs if he does indeed split reps with Luvu. There's not going to be another linebacker that comes through the door that will kick Littleton off the 53-man roster. His roster spot is more than safe.

