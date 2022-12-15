Ben McAdoo on Dominant Ground Game, Darnold Managing the Offense + More

The long scoring drive in the fourth quarter that helped put the game away in Seattle

"Obviously anytime you have the lead in the fourth quarter and can go out and run the ball on your terms, that's exciting. It's exciting for the team, exciting for the big guys really. Not just the big guys, but the tight ends did a nice job blocking in the ball game. The receivers did a good job blocking in the ball game. And then to go out and spread the wealth. I think we had six guys run the ball in the game and that was good to see."

Raheem Blackshear showing he's more than just a returner

"We liked his skillset when we brought him in here. He can do a lot of things for you. He can return the ball in both phases, he can play out in space and has a little bit of that receiver skillset to him, and he can also read it as a ballcarrier. Runs that are usually reserved for big guys, he has a pretty good feel for them. He presses the line of scrimmage and cut off the feet and there were some good examples of that in the game."

If he watched D'Onta Foreman's tape before they signed him

"I was familiar with him coming out of college. I like those kind of backs. I like the big, heavy-handed, physical type players. When he hits the hole, he moves the pile. I like those guys, especially for this time of year. I was familiar with him and I've always kept an eye on him."

How well Sam Darnold has managed the offense the last two weeks

"Sam can obviously manage the game, he's a smart player. He's been around the block, he's played in a bunch of different systems. If the play clock is ticking down, he can do things and make adjustments to get the ball snapped quickly. He did that in the game last week on one particular occasion. And he's not going to panic when the play clock is winding down. He can stay composed and still make good decisions. He's a smart guy and he's well-prepared. He's a guy we're comfortable putting the ball in his hands and give him some opportunities to make decisions."

Cade Mays at fullback

"He's snapped the ball, right? So when you play center you're used to making decisions and it's not a big deal for you. He has versatility to play guard and tackle, so you move him back and it's usually not a big deal for those kind of guys. He's a guy that gets football. He has some football get-it to him, so we thought let's throw him back there and Gio [Ricci] went through it a little bit there with the injury bug, so let's try to run some things with Cade, see what he can do back there and it's helped us."

