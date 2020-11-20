SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

BREAKING: McCaffrey OUT, Bridgewater Questionable vs Detroit

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-7) will be playing host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

OUT

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

DOUBTFUL

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

OL John Miller (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE 

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

CB Rasul Douglas (ankle)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder)

TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the Numbers: Carolina Panthers vs Detroit Lions

Preview of the Panthers' week 11 matchup vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/19

The latest on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule on Bridgewater: "If He Can Play, He's Going to Play."

It's looking like the Panthers will be without Teddy Bridgewater this Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Offensive Players to Watch: Detroit Lions

Previewing which players will have a big impact on Sunday's game for the Lions' offense

Schuyler Callihan

Could the 2021 Panthers Become the 2020 Dolphins?

How the Panthers can learn from previous rebuilding teams

Josh Altorfer

JUST IN: Panthers Expecting to be Down at Least 3 Starters on Sunday

Carolina will be a little shorthanded this week vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/18

The latest on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled OUT vs Lions

Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey to miss second straight game

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Lions

Getting you set for the Carolina Panthers' week 11 matchup vs Detroit

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Detroit Lions

The Panthers have updated their depth chart

Schuyler Callihan