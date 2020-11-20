BREAKING: McCaffrey OUT, Bridgewater Questionable vs Detroit

The Carolina Panthers (3-7) will be playing host to the Detroit Lions (4-5) this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

OUT

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder)

DOUBTFUL

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

OL Russell Okung (calf)

OL John Miller (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

CB Rasul Douglas (ankle)

S Sam Franklin (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (shoulder)

TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder)

LB Tahir Whitehead (rib)

