BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on Sam Darnold's Fifth-Year Option

Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have exercised QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option. This comes the day after the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft in which Carolina selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn 8th overall.

There was a belief that the reason the Panthers waited to pick up Darnold's option was to see how things played out in the draft. If the quarterback they liked the most was there, then they could have selected him and not had to worry about already making a decision on Darnold's fifth-year option. Surprisingly enough, Ohio State QB Justin Fields was still available when the Panthers were on the clock but decided to pass on him for Horn. Many NFL Draft insiders felt that Fields was the one quarterback the Panthers liked the most. Maybe it was Trey Lance? Regardless, we'll never truly know.

The decision to pass on a quarterback in the 1st round shows the team's level of confidence in Sam Darnold being the guy moving forward. The Panthers also officially picked up WR DJ Moore's fifth-year option as well.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.