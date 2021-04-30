Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on Sam Darnold's Fifth-Year Option

A decision has been made.
Author:
Publish date:

Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have exercised QB Sam Darnold's fifth-year option. This comes the day after the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft in which Carolina selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn 8th overall.

There was a belief that the reason the Panthers waited to pick up Darnold's option was to see how things played out in the draft. If the quarterback they liked the most was there, then they could have selected him and not had to worry about already making a decision on Darnold's fifth-year option. Surprisingly enough, Ohio State QB Justin Fields was still available when the Panthers were on the clock but decided to pass on him for Horn. Many NFL Draft insiders felt that Fields was the one quarterback the Panthers liked the most. Maybe it was Trey Lance? Regardless, we'll never truly know.

The decision to pass on a quarterback in the 1st round shows the team's level of confidence in Sam Darnold being the guy moving forward. The Panthers also officially picked up WR DJ Moore's fifth-year option as well.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

zoom_0
GM Report

BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on Sam Darnold's Fifth-Year Option

sc_horn_jaycee_3
GM Report

See What Jaycee Horn Had to Say About Being Drafted by the Panthers

USATSI_13359093
GM Report

'Physical Specimen' Horn Will Need to Fit in Right Away at Cornerback for Panthers

zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer Talk About Drafting CB Jaycee Horn at No. 8

USATSI_11635487_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 1st Round Pick CB Jaycee Horn

USATSI_11435604_168388579_lowres
GM Report

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

USATSI_15248104_168388579_lowres
GM Report

REPORT: Panthers Making Calls to Trade Up in NFL Draft

USATSI_15391856_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft Needs + Potential Targets