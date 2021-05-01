Carolina Panthers home
BREAKING: Panthers Make Trade With Titans

A trade has been made!
Carolina's first pick of day three... you guessed it..it's now traded. The Panthers made a deal with the Tennessee Titans who traded up to get WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville). 

Panthers receive:

126th, 166th, and 232nd picks

Titans receive:

109th pick

Updated remaining picks for Panthers:

4th round: 126th

5th round: 158th, 166th

6th round: 193rd, 204th, 222nd

7th round: 233rd

