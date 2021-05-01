BREAKING: Panthers Make Trade With Titans
A trade has been made!
Carolina's first pick of day three... you guessed it..it's now traded. The Panthers made a deal with the Tennessee Titans who traded up to get WR Dez Fitzpatrick (Louisville).
Panthers receive:
126th, 166th, and 232nd picks
Titans receive:
109th pick
Updated remaining picks for Panthers:
4th round: 126th
5th round: 158th, 166th
6th round: 193rd, 204th, 222nd
7th round: 233rd
