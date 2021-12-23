Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

DNP

WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

LIMITED

LT Cameron Erving (calf)

DT Phil Hoskins (back)

FULL

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.