    December 23, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.

    DNP

    WR DJ Moore (hamstring)

    LIMITED

    LT Cameron Erving (calf)

    DT Phil Hoskins (back)

    FULL

    CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

