D'Onta Foreman Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

D'Onta Foreman just ran for another first down as I sat down to write this article.

The Carolina Panthers running back ran all over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve rushing for 165 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. The big performance led to Foreman being named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week, making him the first Panthers' running back to receive the honor since Jonathan Stewart in Week 14 of 2017.

Since taking over as RB1 following the Christian McCaffrey trade, Foreman has developed into one of the top backs in the league. He ranks 18th in the NFL in rushing yards (811) and has only logged nine starts on the year. Foreman's success on the ground has allowed the Panthers to be more efficient offensively by creating 2nd and mediums and then 3rd and manageable on a regular basis. He fits perfectly with what this offense wants to do which is run the ball upwards of 30 times a game and play clock control. Foreman will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but I think it's safe to say Carolina will do everything it can to bring him back on a multi-year deal.

Foreman and the Panthers have a huge game this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a win, Carolina will be one win away from clinching the NFC South division and heading to the playoffs.

