Former Panthers LB Jermaine Carter Signs with New Team

As expected, Panthers free agent linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. walked in free agency, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Carter spent the first four years of his career with the Panthers and developed into a starting MIKE this past season. In 2021, Carter registered 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, three QB hits, and one fumble recovery.

With the free agency signings of Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton, it was evident that the Panthers were ready to move on from Carter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.