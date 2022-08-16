Skip to main content

Left Side of Panthers' O-Line Starting to Take Shape

The Panthers are beginning to find out who their best five are up front.

The left tackle spot has been a revolving door for the Carolina Panthers for nearly a decade. That door may come to a complete stop in 2022 with Ikem Ekwonu taking control of the position. 

For the first few weeks of camp, Ekwonu has been rotating back and forth between the ones and twos, mainly behind Brady Christensen who started the final three games at left tackle for the team last season. The fanbase has grown impatient with the coaching staff and wants to see Ekwonu repping with the first-team, forcing Christensen to kick inside to guard.

With one preseason game in the books, the Panthers feel pretty good with that combination along the left side of the line. Head coach Matt Rhule said following Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots that they will begin to shift running Ekwonu with the ones.

"That's where we are moving forward. I think Brady is probably one of our most improved players on this team. So, MJ [Michael Jordan], Brady, they'll continue to battle it out and then Brady can also play out at left tackle. Getting Dennis [Daley] back was good, so we have some depth now."

As for why this move didn't happen earlier? It's simple. They wanted Ekwonu to not only earn it but show that he deserves to be with the ones by putting it on game film.

"Yeah, we wanted Ickey to play and put it on tape in a game before we put him with the ones. He played well in the game, so these are valuable reps for him. There were some plays that were good probably. There were some plays that I know weren't very good. He's going against [Matthew] Judon, they've got good players over there."

