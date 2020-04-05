Panther Maven Mock Draft 9.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

Last week: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson).

Round 2, Pick 38: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota)

In 2019, Winfield Jr. went from an unknown commodity to a perennial star in the Big 10 for the Gophers. He finished his senior season with 83 tackles, seven interceptions, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His seven interceptions ranked him fourth nationally. It didn't take him long to adjust to the college game as he registered 52 tackles and one interception as a true freshman.

Last week: DL Ross Blacklock (TCU).

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Bryce Hall (Virginia)

Carolina will need to add some young, promising talent to the secondary and Bryce Hall can be that guy. The only red flag with him is him missing the final six games of the 2019 season with an ankle injury. If he recovers as expected, he's a great pick in round three. He finished the 2018 season with 62 tackles, two interceptions and 21 pass breakups. This dude can cover and cover well.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 4, Pick 113: DL Rashard Lawrence (LSU)

Even after taking Derrick Brown in the first round, the Panthers need to continue to add quality depth up front. Lawrence is a big body at 6'2", 308-pounds and can clog up lanes fairly easy. He's not a huge factor in pass rush, but if he can become consistent in all other aspects of his game, he won't need to be a fierce pass rusher.

Last week: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin).

Round 5, Pick 148: WR Isaiah Hodgins (Oregon State)

Carolina needs to add some depth to their receiving corps and although they won't likely get a "go-to" guy in the fifth round, they can still add some quality talent in the later rounds. Isaiah Hodgins is a big, long, lanky 6'4", 205-pound receiver that has great range and runs really clean, sharp routes. This would give the Panthers a much needed big target in the red zone.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 5, Pick 152: S Julian Blackmon (Utah)

Tre Boston needs a little help in the backend and with Ross Cockrell likely on his way out, the Panthers can look at Blackmon as an option in the fifth round. Blackmon has great coverage skills and can cover a ton of ground. He totaled 60 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups in 2019.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 6, Pick 184: LB Justin Strnad (Wake Forest)

This past year Strnad tore a bicep tendon in his right arm and had surgery completed in late October, but is expected to be fully healthy with a full recovery of three to four months. During his seven games, he registered 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Last week: Same pick, no change.

Round 7, Pick 221: TE Jared Pinkney (Vanderbilt)

Carolina needs to add some competition at tight end, but it's not a glaring need, which is why I have them waiting until the seventh round here. Pinkney does have some red flags though - most importantly, his wrist injury. He only played in eight games in 2019 hauling in 20 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week: DL Raequan Williams (Michigan State).

ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.